Our Shifting Consciousness Paradigm

There seems to be a misnomer regarding folks such as myself who speak about love ….. joy, bliss, happyness, etc…..that we ourselves never experience any "negative" emotions nor do we have any 'allowance' for said emotions within others --

This is simply stated, NOT the case.

What we [folks dedicated to being the voice of love for the benefit of all] are stating more apropriately is that:

WE, as a global, collective family, ARE experiencing a consciousness paradigm shift---

We are MATURING emotionally--

We are coming out of "Victimhood Mentality" into "Empowered--acKNOWledged, Response Able, Divinity Mentality".

In other words:

1. ALL emotions like EVERYTHING in this world, in this cosmos, in ALL/infinity are in truth nothing more than energetic fluctuations --

melodic twists and turns within our harmonic vibratory symphony -- in other words the resulting unified waves/strings/molecular vibration of the combined frequency output from our ~100 trillion cells withIN our physical vessels---

THIS growing awareness and acceptance IS the SHIFTING Consciousness Paradigm to which I speak.

2. The 'pings', 'pangs', electrical stimulation of these fluctuations upon our psyche are --- for us to CHOOSE HOW to interpret, and make use of.

In other words -- whatever 'symphony' our physical bodies may be creating, WE ultimately are the ones who decide if that symphony is good or bad -- even when what is being stimulated is for example feelings of 'depression' or 'anger' --

All emotions have their own vibratory resonance/wave/frequency/harmony/etc….

THIS growing awarenss and acceptance IS the SHIFTING Consciousness Paradigm to which I speak.

3. We have been taught to see what we call "negative emotions" as NEGATIVE as opposed to any infinite number of interpretations including Opportunities for HEALing, Transcendence, a Signal of Readiness to face something withIN us that is ready to "change its tune" ;)

THIS IS the SHIFTING Consciousness Paradigm to which I speak.

We have been taught -- we have become HABITUALIZED to certain modes of interpretation, expression, experience, dare I say even ADDICTED to the experience of certain habitualized interpretations, use of hormonal, chemical releases in the body due to said interpretations……and the resulting reACTions [instead of conscious choice of response] that have become socially acceptable…

ie: "oh they are depressed, let's pump'em up with some chemicals, and lock'em away"

"I'm so angry, I could punch you in the face."

etc.. etc.. etc..

WE CAN SHIFT these to more positive interpretations and thus ACTions -- or more apropos in the very least -- more NEUTRAL based ones…….

We can LEARN to USE these emotions to our BEnefit instead of detriment, constructively instead of destructively…….

THIS IS the SHIFTING Consciousness Paradigm to which I speak.

We are evolving as a global family -- we are maturing as a global family, becoming more informed, aware, CONSCIOUS…..we are waking up to the INFINITE POSSIBLITIES of Free Will -- of CHOICE -- our choice both individually and collectively regarding how we WANT to experience and express this gift we call life.

We are unlearning unhealthy habits so we may adopt healthy ones.

We are 'breaking' negative addictions so we may adopt healthy ones.

We are in a consciousness shifting paradigm that is 'closing the gap' between the vastness of emotions and emotional reactions we experience and express.

Like teenagers who are overwhelmed with the onslaught of hormonal fluctuations -- remember?? when we were teenagers, in high school, how every little thing was such a HUGE thing -- we are like a global family of teenagers, BEcoming adults….not "old", but wisened and mature.

What does this mean?

That the mass highs and lows we experience are becoming more balanced -- as is the expression and experience of the Divine Masculine and Feminine within each of we individually and collectively, and it IS so DOing through Agape LOVE-- awareness, acceptance, patience, conscious choice, allowance, relaxed calm, neutral bliss, utilitarian usefulness of the inherent signals we experience within our physicality for the benefit of all…….

ie: a train is potentially about to derail -- major 'warning signal' goes off letting all the passengers know to 'prepare' ---

do we see this signal as a negative, or are we grateful that we are given the signal to prepare, and thus appropriately respond to calmly brace ourselves and navigate through the potential 'crash' in the most positively manner possible????

"Shit happens" --- "life happens" -- circumstances occur which are not all~ways "la-di-da-lovey dovey-fun fun-dreams come true" experiences -- and yet…….HOW WE CHOOSE to navigate through these CHANGES EVERYTHING…….

Blissedly BE*

With Love,