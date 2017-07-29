Outback Steakhouse At The Center Of Bizarre Conspiracy Theory

Who doesn’t love going to Outback Steakhouse? Good food, fun times, satanic rituals... wait, what?

A recent deep dive by Twitter user @eatmyaesthetics into the restaurant chain’s locations had the internet raising some eyebrows. The user’s tweet has been retweeted more than 100,000 times and has started an intense investigation into the real intentions of the popular steakhouse.

Wtf is Outback Steakhouse planning pic.twitter.com/l1CSafkdOK — balenci-who? aga ☭ (@eatmyaesthetics) July 27, 2017

The layout of Outback’s locations in several cities bear an eerie resemblance to a pentagram, a symbol used within Wiccan practice and in ancient cultures, but is also often associated with the practice of Satanism in the U.S.

So of course, the Twitter community came together to try to figure out just what could Outback Steakhouse be planning? Things got pretty serious. People needed answers.

This isn't a drill pic.twitter.com/EfYd8pg0eE — London Hazuka (@LondonHazuka) July 28, 2017

Eventually it started to get a little out of hand and the restaurant itself had to step in to set the record straight. Maybe it all just comes back to the Bloomin’ Onion, one of Outback’s trademarks foods.

If the Bloomin' Onion is evil then we don't want to be nice. 😉 — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) July 28, 2017

But really — turns out it’s all just a coincidence. With almost 1,000 locations, it’s bound to create some crazy shapes if you look hard enough.