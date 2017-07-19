Outcome-Based Insurance Reimbursement: America’s Drug Fix

According to data released in December 2016 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015 there were more than 52,000 deaths reported in the US as a result of a drug overdose. In all, more than 300,000 Americans have lost their lives to an opioid overdose since 2000.

Opioid prescribing continues to fuel the epidemic and alone accounts for 144 deaths per day in the United States. And those are the reported numbers; a more bleak picture is likely if we’re to include the unreported deaths. But the official numbers should be more than enough to warrant a widespread systemic change. Today, nearly half of all US opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription, and in 2015 more than 15,000 people died from overdoses specifically involving opioids that had been prescribed.

To put these numbers in perspective, opiates alone kill more Americans per year than guns, than cars, than natural disasters, than terrorism.

Notwithstanding the deaths and trail of devastation left in the wake of addiction, this still isn’t enough for the the insurance industry nor the government to take adequate action in America. Addiction treatment continues to fall below par, meaning millions of sufferers and their families are being let down on a grand scale.

Economics of substance abuse

Let’s talk economics. Substance use disorder costs the country around $750bn a year. This number is not surprising if we consider that over 50% of the U.S. prison population is incarcerated on drug charges (up from 16% in 1970, and not including other crimes perpetrated for drug-related purposes). The economic picture begins to worsen upon considering the cost of addiction on productivity - both for the sufferer and for their families, as well as the economic burden on emergency rooms and police departments.

Furthermore, there’s the the cost of overpriced or fraudulent billing practices from underhand treatment centers offering pseudo drug treatment facilities that misell the ‘miracle cure’, which realistically doesn’t exist. The treatment and recovery model as it stands is wholly reliant upon the patient’s economic circumstances - whether families have the funds to sustain the cost of repeated and continuous treatment - and the robustness of an insurance policy.

So far stopping the practices within the treatment industry has largely been ineffective.

Solution

The problem needs to be met with a few broad-reaching, yet simplified solutions. One of those solutions is outcome-based reimbursement, which is simple financial model which is significantly easier to implement than a clinical model. How it works is insurance providers pay 50% of the single code billable rate during the course of treatment and then pay an additional 100% of the billable rate (for a total of 150%) if there are no acute level care episodes in the following twelve months after the initiation of treatment.

Recovery itself is relatively cheap to initiate and extremely inexpensive to maintain, but relapse is the antithesis. If relapse warrants another acute level care treatment episode, the treatment facility keeps the 50% of the billable rate that it has already been paid for services, does not collect the additional 100% of the billable rate for producing a successful outcome, and a new treatment episode begins either at the same facility or a different facility depending on the clinical needs of the client.

The outcome-based reimbursement model not only relieves pressure somewhat from insurance providers - allowing a 12-month deferral of two-thirds of the cost of a successful treatment episode - but also means that resources are allocated efficiently to the best treatment practices. If a treatment facility is consistently successful, then it will have an increased number of reimbursements. These funds can be used to improve services, produce more successful outcomes, and develop innovative treatments which tackle the stressors of modern-day life. It also stifles and pushes the ineffective centers offering pseudo treatment out of the market, weakening the demand for sub-optimal centers. In this sense, the model can be likened to a Darwinian ‘survival of the fittest’ theory.

Economically, this financial model affects the cost of treatment over multiple treatment episodes. Insurance providers pay 50% of the single code billable rate during the course of treatment and then pay an additional 100% of the billable rate (for a total of 150%) if there are no acute level care episodes in the following 12 months after the initiation of treatment. If an individual receives two treatment episodes before achieving a sustainable long-term recovery, the cost of two treatment episodes is still paid.

Insurance providers who are at this moment paying out even for poor treatment and outcomes, will, under the proposed model, make fewer payouts for low-quality treatment - only paying for the high-quality. Ultimately this means there may be more payouts, but to fewer companies, although the benefit of insurance providers lies in a figure in-between. and incentivizes the implementation of effective clinical interventions within the treatment industry. From a humanitarian perspective, for the families facing crippling debts as a result of a loved one’s addiction, it reduces out-of-pocket expenses, deductibles and highly motivates treatment centers to support effective subacute-level services such as recovery high schools, collegiate recovery communities, alternative peer groups, and recovery community centers.

Final thoughts