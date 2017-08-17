What should you hang on the wall over your bed?
There’s so much you can do with the wall above your sleeping space besides hang a piece of oversized artwork. If you’re a renter, you might be looking for paintless ways to add a pop of color to a room. If your design tastes change faster than you can hammer a nail, then perhaps you want design options that are easy and versatile.
Fortunately, there are a ton of unique and interesting ways you can add color, personality, texture and design to a bedroom using the little-used space above your bed.
Check out some of our favorite decor ideas below
Geometric wooden shelves
A DIY plant shelf
A series of succulent holders
Some oversized contrasting wall art
A minimalist statement piece
A salty fringe banner
A DIY pegboard for mismatched pieces
A picture ledge
A handmade macrame wall hanging
A patterned tapestry
Mirrors
Loud removable wallpaper
Cascading fairy string lights
Oversized colorful artwork
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
