Over the Rainbow: Overcoming Parental Narcissistic Abuse

Rainbows appear like little miracles, transforming rainy, gray clouds into colorful prisms of light across the horizon. Rainbows happen when sunlight is bent through water droplets, changing the light’s wavelength and appearing as different colors.

Children of Narcissists Are Rainbows

As an adult child raised by one or more narcissists, you are a rainbow. You’re born as a perfect droplet of water, Earth’s basic element, and your sustaining source, sunlight, bends you into different colors.

As a result of narcissistic abuse, maybe you feel black or gray or brown or alarm-red. But in reality, you are a rainbow of colors with choices to make for yourself.

Altered Rainbows: Narcissistic Trauma

Children of narcissistic parents experience brain alterations in response to a relentlessly stressful, changing, and unsafe environment. Lacking empathy and constantly bolstering their unstable self-esteem at the expense of others, particularly their families, narcissists are disastrous parents who cause lasting emotional and physiological damage to their children.

Especially those who are targeted for abuse as scapegoats, children in narcissistic homes are under siege. They become hypervigilant to attack, whether emotional, psychological, or physical, and their body’s emergency response system (limbic system) is constantly turned on, which it is not designed for.

Children under such circumstances nearly inevitably develop complex PTSD, including

difficulty regulating emotions; nightmares; insomnia; flashbacks; a harsh inner critic; hypervigilance; anxiety; avoidant behaviors; and difficulty trusting others.

Children of narcissists also may experience

vulnerability to depression; anger or sublimated anger directed at self; compromised immune systems; a range of health problems, often mystifying to medical doctors; perfectionism; and vulnerability to addictions.

Most Abused Children Don’t Become Abusers

Children of narcissists are by no means destined to become narcissists themselves. Studies show that the majority of abused children do not become abusive as adults.

As the adult child of an NPD father, NPD stepfather, a loving but also enabling and somewhat narcissistic mother, and an enabling stepmother who constantly scapegoated me, I have suffered with just about all of the symptoms I’ve listed above. And yet with other models, such as two loving grandparents, supportive teachers, and good friends; the saving influences of nature, animals, literature, and writing; and smarts, a drive to fight for justice, lots of processing, and sheer will, I managed to land on my feet and become a dedicated, loving mother and partner.

When I had my daughter I was overwhelmed with the conviction that I would NEVER parent her as I had been parented.

Avoiding Relationships with Narcissists

Adult children of narcissists (ACoNs) are particularly vulnerable to attracting and being attracted to narcissists. Worried that you might be flirting with, dating, or getting in thick with a narcissist? Read about early warning signs.

