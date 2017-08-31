Overcome Obstacles With These Keys To Leadership

What if you could overcome some of life’s biggest obstacles with leadership?

Leadership means something different to every person, but everyone can agree that it is an important part of achieving success. Regardless of your current title, leadership skills can help you move towards your goals and increase your confidence. So what does it mean to be a leader, and how can we improve our leadership skills?

Christopher Wirth is an executive coach, trainer, Keynote speaker. He's the founder and president of No Quit Living and the host of a popular podcast of the same name. I recently interviewed Christopher for the LEADx Podcast, where we discussed the core truths of leadership and his main takeaways. (The interview below has been lightly edited for space and clarity.)

Kevin Kruse: What are some of the biggest lessons that you've taken away from the guests you’ve interviewed?

Christopher Wirth: I have to say that I'm completely humbled. We've had some unbelievable guests and we've been very fortunate to have them on the show. Because we don't have all day, I'll share a couple of things for you. One gentleman, Daniel Gefen, was a guest on ours last week and I asked him a very specific question, "If he could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?" He immediately shared the story of his grandfather. He went on to tell me that his grandfather was a Holocaust survivor and witnessed both of his parents being murdered and he was one of eight and all seven of his siblings were murdered in front of him and he was actually shot in his shoulder, just missed his heart. What he ended up doing was he ended up lying and playing dead in a pile of dead bodies until nightfall because he knew that if he moved, he would've been murdered.

The one thing Daniel said is that, "Throughout his grandfather's entire life, he greeted everybody with a warm smile and a compassionate smile." It's just one of those things, when he shares that horrific story of something like that and you talk about the importance of what little things you can do. One of the things we talk about on our No Quit Living show, is you have no idea what somebody's going through and you don't know that one smile or holding the door open for somebody could have a profound impact on their life. Another gentleman I want to share a brief story about, a gentleman by the name of Bill Mitchell. He's at 27 years of sobriety. He talked about paying it forward. The other thing he talked about near the end of the show was, "The more you give, the more you get back."

That really had a profound impact on me, because I think the more you give and when you give for all the right reasons, with zero expectations, it comes back tenfold. It might not be to you, might be to your spouse, to your children, to a friend, a family member. Then the last story I want to share actually happened yesterday. It was on my show. A very good friend of mine named Craig Oshrin. He called me and he was at a very successful restaurant and there was a police officer sitting there and he went over to the counter, paid for his own meal, and told the woman behind the counter, and he said to her, "I want to also pay for that police officer's meal as well and just don't tell him it was from me." The woman said, "I'll do you one better. It's on us and I will tell him it was from you." He called me in the car and he was ecstatic.

The funny thing was he said, "I felt so good." He said, "But the reality is," he said, "I didn't pay for that meal, so I still need to pay it forward one more time." The lessons and the impact have been just awesome, not only for me personally, but also for the listeners. I get emails, text messages, voicemails, just people saying that, "This episode had a great impact on me," and that's really the number one objective of our show. Similar to yours, is they positively impact other people's lives.

Kruse: What are your own personal thoughts on leadership? What does it mean and what are the secrets to it?

Wirth: I don't know if I could give you any secrets per se. I can definitely share what it means to me, because leadership is very important to me. My personal philosophy when it comes to leadership is really simple. I believe that no matter who you are or where you might be in life, you can always lead. I think a lot of people don't realize that. It could be your spouse, your children, your friends, your company, or as you mentioned in the previous question, it could be the people you encounter every single day. The one thing that I always think about when it comes to leadership, is you do not need a title to be a leader.

I think you need to be open and willing to try and help others. To me, great leadership is all about helping others and truly listening to them. I think that's what defines a good leader from an okay leader or an average leader to an excellent leader, it’s do you listen and do you really try to help that person? Again, it's regardless of whether you do or don't have a title, you can still lead every single day. The question is, do you have that in you? I think everybody has leadership in them. It's just, the question is, do you really want to go ahead and take that step?

Kruse: It's a lot more about listening and not so much about speaking or telling.

Wirth: What's the rule, the 80/20? Is you have two ears, two eyes, and one mouth, so you listen and you see a lot more than you talk.

Kruse: I always like to challenge our listeners to become 1% better every single day. What's something we can do today to improve our leadership skills?