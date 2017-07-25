Overcoming the Divide: How Diversity in the Workplace Delivers Success

When a company is seeking to promote an inclusive workplace, most assume it involves perfectly calculating the gender of employees, evenly distributing jobs to seem “fair” amongst the men and women. And while we are of course always striving to remove the glass ceiling that seems to linger in the workforce, there’s more to being a diverse company than gender. According to the Merriam- Webster dictionary, diversity is: the condition of having or being composed of differing elements; variety; especially: the inclusion of different types of people (such as people of different races or cultures) in a group or organization.

This very basic concept of including everyone stretches beyond gender to form a workplace full of men and women of all ages, races, religious backgrounds and sexual orientations. It is the belief that a diverse culture yields more success; that a company that has a healthy balance of varying backgrounds and experiences actually strengthens the team. It’s more than a notion, however, as CEO’s are seeing concrete evidence that encouraging diversity can take their companies to the next level.

Mirroring Your Customers

With Millennials currently the largest living generation, and an endlessly growing melting pot of ethnicities throughout the nation, the consumer base continues to increase with diverse backgrounds. Cynthia Marshall, a chief diversity officer for AT&T, acknowledges that their employee base should reflect their customer base, saying: “To truly serve the populations we want to serve, we need diverse groups of employees, suppliers and vendors."

For companies that have daily face-to-face interactions- especially in a sales capacity, such as AT&T- this can increase revenue. It allows customers to feel represented in the companies they are investing in- and in turn, the employees to serve the communities that they too resonate with.

Creativity and Innovation

Diversity also helps to generate an atmosphere that encourages creativity and innovation. Through the various- and often contrasting- experiences of men and women, African Americans and Caucasians, Baby Boomers and Millennials, very different solutions and perspectives will arise. The diverse viewpoints throughout companies not only allow various resolutions to issues, but also create new avenues to consider altogether. Charles Lilly, Program Manager and Talent Acquisition Officer for HUB International understands that various backgrounds working together brings untapped possibilities and opportunities for the entire team. Lilly, who works to promote diversity and inclusion throughout HUB says, “You get fresh perspectives when everyone is represented. Diversity opens doors and facilitates communication.”

Finding Solutions

In September of 2016, Salesforce hired its very first chief equality officer, Tony Prophet, to ensure that their company was on the right track towards an inclusive culture. And while there seems to be a very positive trend happening throughout the States to make companies more inclusive, there still appears to be a stumbling block: attracting diverse applicants. Many companies are finding that referrals- one of their largest forms of finding her hires- are still producing a certain demographic over others. Lilly says, “You have to sit back and ask ‘Why are we only attracting one type of person?” Through these discussions, companies can use out-of-the-box marketing techniques to get in front of and appeal to different groups.

In 2015, Intel took diversity into their own hands, announcing its own $300 million program to achieve “full representation” of women and minorities by 2020. When they saw that they too had difficulty in obtaining solid referrals that spoke to an inclusive culture and workforce, they doubled their employee referral program, to offer an incredible $4,000 for successful referrals of women, minorities and veterans.