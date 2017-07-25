Overcoming the Fear of Success

When someone has a good idea – perhaps a great idea – but does not pursue it; when someone has a novel story for a screenplay or a grand story for a novel, but does not write it; when someone has a proposal for a new business, but does not launch it; when someone can proffer excuses about why his plan will not work; when he has a reason to not do anything; when he rejects every suggestion as wrong; when he lists every conceivable possibility why he should not do something and avoids every opportunity to do something constructive –– that person fears success more than he worries about failure.

His fear, like some many phobias, may seem irrational – it is irrational – but that is little comfort to the person who suffers from this condition and little relief to those who must endure the sight of such suffering.

Why would someone fear success, with the material rewards it confers and the status it conveys?

Why would someone avoid the chance to succeed, when the benefits are so many and the liabilities are so few?

The answer to this riddle rests with a more basic fear.

It is the fear that the cynic is right; that the absence of encouragement produces a lack of enthusiasm; that a mother’s dismissal of her daughter’s hopes, or a father’s denial of his son’s ambitions, distorts the dream of a better life into nothing more than a pipe dream.

When an elder belittles you, when a parent scorns your affection, when a teacher negatively affects your confidence, when people tell you there is almost nothing you can do – and anything you can do is worth nothing – that is when the germ of doubt infects you with the disease of acceptance.

Acceptance with your station in life.

Acceptance of the lies that poison your mind and punish your body.

Acceptance of your own anonymity as another nameless face in a crowd of the compliant and the coerced.

The only thing you should accept is that you must stop your acceptance of such falsehoods.

You may fail or falter, but that does not mean you cannot rise.