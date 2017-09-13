Overcoming the "I Don't Wanna" Voice

I have a standing appointment every Tuesday morning with a group of professionals. We rely on each other to be there and I pride myself on being a woman serious about her commitments.

Nonetheless I came within an inch of not going.

I had a rough night’s sleep with a very unusual 2.5 hours not asleep in the middle of it. I had finally nodded off when my alarm went off. The delicate harp sound of my iPhone was immediately followed by a powerful voice inside of me: “I’m not getting up. I’m going back to sleep. I have perfect attendance; I can miss one.”

I hit snooze on the off chance that I would come around after all.

The nine additional minutes felt like seconds when the glissando sounded again.

“No way, I feel like s%^+, I’m not going.”

As I was about to surrender fully to the pillow, another voice took over: “Wait, what are you doing?”

Then that new voice asked an important question: “Who do you want to be in this moment?”

Ugh. I was busted. By my own question. I ask this question of myself multiple times per day: before coaching calls, trainings, meetings, difficult conversations, events, creative endeavors, you name it.

Who do I want to be? What qualities do I want to embody? What are my intentions?

I find that when I have a clear idea of who I want to BE, it then informs what I DO and what I SAY. Life becomes simpler when my decisions are guided by values rather than whims. And, as I know all too well from my work, feelings are not facts; I don’t have to feel like doing something in order to act.

So, there I was in the bed. Who do I want to be? I want to be a person of integrity, I want to be perseverant, I want to be successful.