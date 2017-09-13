Laura Dewey, Contributor The Self Leadership Lab

Overcoming the "I Don't Wanna" Voice

09/13/2017 01:58 pm ET

I have a standing appointment every Tuesday morning with a group of professionals. We rely on each other to be there and I pride myself on being a woman serious about her commitments.

Nonetheless I came within an inch of not going.

I had a rough night’s sleep with a very unusual 2.5 hours not asleep in the middle of it. I had finally nodded off when my alarm went off. The delicate harp sound of my iPhone was immediately followed by a powerful voice inside of me: “I’m not getting up. I’m going back to sleep. I have perfect attendance; I can miss one.”

I hit snooze on the off chance that I would come around after all.

The nine additional minutes felt like seconds when the glissando sounded again.

“No way, I feel like s%^+, I’m not going.”

As I was about to surrender fully to the pillow, another voice took over: “Wait, what are you doing?”

Then that new voice asked an important question: “Who do you want to be in this moment?”

Ugh. I was busted. By my own question. I ask this question of myself multiple times per day: before coaching calls, trainings, meetings, difficult conversations, events, creative endeavors, you name it.

Who do I want to be? What qualities do I want to embody? What are my intentions?

I find that when I have a clear idea of who I want to BE, it then informs what I DO and what I SAY. Life becomes simpler when my decisions are guided by values rather than whims. And, as I know all too well from my work, feelings are not facts; I don’t have to feel like doing something in order to act.

So, there I was in the bed. Who do I want to be? I want to be a person of integrity, I want to be perseverant, I want to be successful.

I turned off the 2nd snooze, put on my big-girl-pants and got my butt out of bed.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Overcoming the "I Don't Wanna" Voice

CONVERSATIONS