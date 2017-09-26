Overcoming Toxic Relationships

fantasy & coffee

“Toxic people attach themselves like cinder blocks tied to your ankles, and then invite you for a swim in their poisoned waters.” ― John Mark Green

Six years ago, I would have been the last person who should be writing this blog post. I am not me from six years ago, though, and I am in a place where I know what is a toxic relationship and what isn’t.

Let me start by saying that I have experienced both of these things. Also, this applies to more than just relationships of the romantic nature. This can happen with platonic relationships, as well as, family.

Growing up, I watched my mother run from man-to-man, and I remember one of those particular men slamming my mother into a wall. I remember hiding in the corner of the closet while it happened, scared, barely nine-years-old. That moment definitely changed a part of me, stole away a piece of my innocence. The toxins from their relationship seeped into my childhood and rotted it.

It wasn’t my mother’s fault, she was always bad at choosing men (my father was no better). But my mother just wanted to be loved, she didn’t ask to be thrown around or verbally assaulted, nor emotionally crippled. And if you’re reading this, neither do you.

No one deserves to be abused. No one has the right to abuse you.

Somehow, I grew to the adult I was and let myself fall into the similar patterns as my mother did. My relationships with four different women left me heavily abused, and broken. To the point where one of those four decided that in one situation it was okay for her to say, “It isn’t my fault you’re broken.” That should have been the end of it, but I wasn’t mentally well and thought I deserved it. I had to have been doing something to deserve this reaction, right?

Bullshit. I had spent that entire night, hand-over-foot, cleaning up her vomit, keeping her from hurting herself, and even hurting myself in the process. My crime? Keeping her from hooking up with someone at the party and thus ruining that other person’s long-term relationship.

When we are in toxic relationships we are often far to tied down and manipulated to see clarity.

I distinctly remember an ex-girlfriend verbally abusing me and then hitting me in front of a friend of ours, she left the room – and I sat in my shame, assuming I deserved what I had received.

Our friend turned to me and said, “Someday you’re going to wake up and you’re going to get the courage to leave her.”

To which I replied, “I can’t leave her, I love her.”

Poison left my own lips. I was drowning in the toxins of our relationship, the idea of escaping was ridiculous to me. I get this visual in my mind of green, whipping tendrils rolling out of my body, like shackles that held me to her.

It wasn’t until I had hard proof she was cheating on me that I tried to kill myself. Yes, and my failed attempt reminded me of that friend’s words. I was being poisoned, had been poisoned, and I was going to let it kill me.

I woke refreshed and set into motion the actions I needed to take to release myself of the shackles I wore. This involved finding help in doing so, I fear she would have never left if I hadn’t.

The last thing that woman ever said to me was, “We should get back together, because it isn’t like anyone will ever love you, anyway.”

I’ve been with my partner since late 2013, and married since December 2016. So, I’d say she was wrong on that.

There is this romanticism to toxic relationships. There are people out there who take jealousy as a sign of true love, when the truth is that if you love someone you will trust them enough to never be jealous. Jealousy is a red-f*cking-flag.

I used to tell myself that I would rather break my own heart than let someone break my heart, but I never listened to it. We’re terrible at taking our own advice, and great at giving it I think.

If you find yourself stuck, whether it’s a friend who won’t stop pulling you down to their level because they are afraid you will succeed and leave them behind, a family member who doesn’t see you as successful or worthy, or a partner who treats you like a waste of space, a slave, or their toy… Escaping is going to be one of the hardest things you ever do — but the benefits you will receive from this will be more than you can ever imagine.

You can also have a toxic relationship with yourself. Self-destructive behavior can destroy your future, and your whole self.

One of the biggest highs in the world is freedom.

When those chains are released your life becomes a world like you have never seen it before. I had lived in Dallas for two years before I’d met anyone worth meeting, or experienced the city like it is meant to be seen. Because I allowed someone else to run me like a coin-operated boy.

I keep going back to my own experiences, because it is important that I express where my knowledge comes from. I am a story of survival and change, of growth, of overcoming. This is what I hope for all of you stuck in these horror stories. There is no need to allow yourself to bleed out for someone else. It is hard to see it now, but I promise you will find yourself, you will find your own truths when the courage builds inside you and you are willing to run away and never look back.

They say it takes half the time of however long you were in a relationship (platonic or otherwise) to get over it. Which explains a lot, don’t you think? Maybe I’m wrong.

Someone who loves you and cares for you will seek to console you, not speak down or belittle you to make you feel stupid or foolish. You are neither of those things, anyone who seeks to make you feel lesser than themselves has issue within themselves that they are avoiding.

Be fearful of those who put you down in order to uplift themselves. Be wary of those who make you feel as if no one else will love you. Be cautious of those who apologize too quickly as a way to change the subject, or apologize as a way to get you to stop talking or make you “no longer angry with them”.

You deserve all the love that you should afford yourself.

No man, nor woman, nor anyone else should be placed above yourself on a pedestal. You should never forget how important you are, and how deserving you are of light and love.

If you are suffering, please seek outside help. It is common for those of us in toxic relationships to push away those who try to help pull us out – but true friends will be waiting for you to return from the darkness you find yourself in, and they will be there when you are ready to start recovering. It is not easy, it is, as I stated, the hardest thing you will ever do. Reach your hands out and tell someone that you don’t know how to escape. Tell them how you feel, and have them just listen if that needs to be it.

You are strong. You are powerful. You are worthy.

These are things I write down on my to-do list when I am feeling less than. Not because of my partner, no, because my mind is scarred. I have been used, abused, torn to shreds, and left for dead. I have scars that will never heal. But I remind myself everyday. I am powerful. I am loved. I am worthy.

Look at your beauty in the mirror and remind yourself that no matter what someone sprays at you, the venom in their words, that you still valuable, unique, and worth ever single bit of love that you have been denied by this poison.

And more so, you are not alone. You will never be alone. When the world around you crumbles, those who stand beside you in the darkness are those who will be there for you through to the end.

Most importantly – do not allow others to blame you. You are not to blame for how you are or were being treated, you do not “do this to yourself“. Letting it continue to happen, or not knowing how to end it – that doesn’t make you deserving of their violence.

Being a man who was abused by a woman doesn’t make you less of a man.

Being a person who is abused by anyone doesn’t make you less than.

You are not the cause of this. What has happened or is happening is nothing you deserve, and you never asked for it.

Wanting to be loved, being afraid, being manipulated, none of that is on you.

Never let anyone shame you. You are not your shame. Own your you.

If you are struggling and feel unheard, contact me, my inbox is a place free from judgement. Whether you like tea or coffee, or just water alone, all voices no matter how far gone you may think yours, will be heard.

May you walk in the light. x