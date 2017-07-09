Overeem Narrowly Edges Werdum at UFC 213, Takes Trilogy Rubber Match

LAS VEGAS -- The decade-long rivalry between Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum has finally been put to bed.

Splitting a pair of heavyweight bouts in the PRIDE and Strikeforce promotions, Overeem and Werdum convened at UFC 213 for the rubber match, eleven years after first trading leather. And while it wasn’t necessarily the most aesthetically pleasing fight, Overeem walked away the winner, taking a majority decision: 28-28, 29-28, 29-28.

“I view him as one of the more intelligent fighters,” Overeem offered following the bout. “He’s been battling me for 11 years. He’s one of my rivals … I was very dominant in this performance except in the last two minutes of the third round, but again, Fabricio is a champ, he’s a former UFC champ. He’s a jiu jitsu grappling champ … and I believe I outsmarted him.”

Coming out slow and calculated, Overeem threw strikes with economy, landing jabs and body kicks to keep Werdum at a distance. Familiar with Werdum’s grappling acumen, Overeem relied on his kicks and footwork to take the first two rounds of the bout on all three judges’ scorecards.

Clearly behind heading into the final round, Werdum mustered his best offense in the third period, rocking Overeem with a knee and a clean punch that dropped the Dutchman. However, it was too little, too late for Werdum, who was a awarded a 10-8 by one judge after landing tremendous ground and pound on Overeem.

“If you’re gonna fight entertaining against Fabricio Werdum, he’s gonna capitalize on it and he will finish you off,” commented Overeem. “If you pursue too much, you’re gonna fall into Fabricio’s traps.”

Prior to fight night, the bout was widely considered to be a potential title eliminator, with the winner having a chance to take on current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. But due to the slow nature of the affair, it appears a title shot is unlikely for Overeem, who dropped a contest to Miocic in September 2016.