I think of oversight & accountability when I read reports of armed public servants shooting unarmed citizens, read reports of large pharmaceutical firms marketing drugs they know have addictive characteristics, and when politicians back track on statements and actions they are inextricably tied to.

Immediately I wonder how a body cam was turned off or the camera tape can not be released for several days if not weeks or months. How can a body lay on the ground without any medical attention for long periods of time? How can a pharmaceutical firm get a drug approved and freely prescribed when it is a gateway to greater suffering and possibly death?

My questions might be considered naive by individuals who know “how the system works”. Then I consider my own situation. In the summer of 2015 I was employed as a subcontractor under a Department of Defense contract. The work location was a military base in a remote austere environment. The members of the team I worked with were prior service military. I was not. Over the four years leading up to 2015, I observed ethical and professional practices that were outside the guidelines of the employee handbook. However, the response to my concerns was typically “let it go”. I realized that I was alone on that team. I became the target of disparate treatment because I sought oversight & accountability. A confluence of toxic issues poisoned the environment required to train personnel deploying to conflict zones. My lone voice was ignored because the company was making money, the client was pleased, and I didn’t know how the system worked.

There is a requirement for any system to have oversight & accountability. A system is defined as:

“ A set of things working together as parts of a mechanism for an interconnecting network”. Synonyms include; structure, network, arrangement, complex, and organization.

The justice system, health care system, education system, economic system, and government contracting system require a structure that includes oversight & accountability. Bias, discrimination, disparate treatment, and ultimately oppression occur when there is a lack of oversight & accountability.

Many Americans are frustrated with what they hear and observe individuals do with impunity. The recent election cycle demonstrated numerous unacceptable issues on both sides of the imaginary political aisle. Recent deaths at a march in Charlottesville, Va. demonstrate what occurs without oversight & accountability. I was not surprised at these incidents or issues because I am experiencing a lack of oversight & accountability in my professional life. The absence of oversight & accountability has gotten us to our current state in America. Some citizens are calling for impeachment; like taking birth control after getting pregnant, or buying an alarm system and getting burglarized when you leave home without arming the system. Citizens are calling for independent councils to review police murders and are being resisted, an opioid crisis and state of emergency is declared while pharmaceutical firms crowd pharmacies and physicians’ offices with life threatening synthetic drugs.