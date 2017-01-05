NBC via Getty Images Ch-ch-ch-changes.

TBS’ “Conan” is reportedly undergoing major changes in the new year to respond to the current late-night television landscape.

The series, which has aired Monday through Thursday since 2010, will reportedly shift to a weekly format, according to Turner chairman and CEO John Martin, who runs the network. TBS declined to comment when contacted by The Huffington Post.

Martin exclusively revealed to The Wrap that weekly one-hour episodes are a better fit for the seasoned host, considering the success of Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal.” Although Martin told the media outlet that he believed O’Brien was “holding his own” ratings-wise, the series regularly falls well below cable competitors like “The Daily Show.”

Martin also apparently credited the switch to the the overcrowded and highly competitive nature of late-night, which currently boasts more than 10 talk shows, each with its own dedicated following.

O’Brien, he said, functions best when he’s on the road performing live for audiences around the world. The comedian recently traveled to do stand up in Cuba and South Korea, which apparently boosted the series’ Nielsen TV ratings.

Also on HuffPost Conan O'Brien Through The Years Conan O'Brien Through The Years 1 of 32 Young Conan THR initially posted this mysterious photo of young Conan, evidently during his Hawaiian/Roman period. Share this slide: