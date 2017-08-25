Overwhelmed? Exhausted? Stuck In A Rut?

3 Steps To Getting Motivated With 2 Time World Record Holder Natalia Cohen

In a world where our attention is constantly diverted by weapons of mass distraction, it's often hard enough to concentrate for more than fifteen minutes at a time, let alone stay motivated to achieve our health, wellness, and lifestyle goals.

I’m sure that motivation is something we all struggle with from time to time, I know I do!

But what if you knew how to go beyond motivation, if you had the framework for that, what could you achieve?

Let’s find out!

For years overwhelm was my biggest de-motivator, it wasn’t so much that I didn’t want to get things done, more that there were so many things to do that it left me feeling de-motivated.

Since then I’ve challenged myself to grow, creatively, emotionally and even physically and along that journey I met 2-time world record holder Natalia Cohen.

In 2015, Natalia, along with 3 other members formed a team of 4 women called the Coxless Crew. They were the first all-female team to row 8000 miles across the Pacific Ocean, they set two world records, raised £65,000 for charity and recently released a breathtaking and inspiring Netflix documentary of their journey called Losing Sight of Shore.

Through Natalia’s incredible journey across the Pacific, I’ve learned some powerful lessons that have helped me go beyond motivation and in this episode you’re going to learn:

A simple 3 step framework that will help you go beyond motivation and reach your health, wellness and lifestyle goals

A personal motivational tool that helped Natalia overcome the challenges she faced whilst at sea for 257 days

How tapping into the strength of human spirit can shift everything in your life

The 3 simple step framework Natalia shares that will help you go beyond motivation are based on the power of connection:

Find your magic, your deep motivation for why you do what you do, connect, be present and always be authentic. Break everything down into manageable chunks, take it ‘stroke by stroke’, keep moving forward and be unstoppable.“We All Have Our Own Pacific To Cross.” Remember to enjoy the journey, celebrate the small successes and little things along the way, look for the highlights.

Discover a personal motivational tool that helped Natalia overcome the challenges she faced whilst at sea for 257 days with this acronym—M.A.G.I.C