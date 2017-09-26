Owning The Request

Daniel is in sales. He sits down with his manager, Kim, for their weekly 1 on 1. Daniel mentions that it would be great if Kim could get him some marketing collateral around a specific topic. Kim agrees that the content would be great and says she’ll check with the marketing team to see if they can make it happen. They wrap up the meeting, and get back to work.

The next 1 on 1 comes around, and Daniel mentions the collateral again to Kim. She relays that she still hasn’t heard back from marketing, but she will check again.

At this point, if Daniel is like most people, he lets himself off the hook. He has expressed his need for the marketing collateral twice, and now the ball is in Kim’s court. But when a month goes by, and Kim hasn’t mentioned anything about the collateral, Daniel starts to get frustrated. He doesn’t bring up this frustration to Kim, though, because he already told her what he needs. Her lack of progress leads him to assume she doesn’t care.

When Daniel leaves the company, he has an exit interview where he makes sure to cite his frustration with Kim. “I ask for things,” he says, “And she says she’ll get them, but she never does.”

—

This story is made-up, but situations like it occur a lot. A requestor gets frustrated and stops communicating, assuming that their needs don’t matter to the other person. Then, when this frustration finally boils over, if word ever gets back to the other person, they generally respond with, “Oh, yeah, they mentioned it, but I didn’t realize it was so important to them.”

The good news is, this whole thing can be avoided if we just changed one preconceived notion: Requesting something does not absolve you from getting the request resolved. In most of these cases, the Daniel in the situation assumes that requesting something takes him off the hook for its delivery. He asked for it, so his work is done—right?

Wrong.

If you need something, you have to own the request.

Businesses are messy. Everyone forgets things. If you really need something, asking for it once or twice is not enough. It’s your responsibility to continue to bring that thing up until you get one of two answers: “No, we can’t do it,” or “It’s done!” Until one of these things happens, the requestor has to own the request, and consistently ask for it, until they get it.

If this sounds annoying to you—if you are often a requestor—consider how frustrating it is for the request-getter when all the ownership for change and movement is on their shoulders. Lessonly’s Director of Talent, Megan, suggests three steps for making requests of someone else:

Offer a timeline—this helps the request-getter prioritize the need. Ask clarifying questions—if the need isn’t being met, ask questions like, “How can I help move this along?” or “Is there anyone else who could help me?” This response demonstrates ownership and empathy. Focus on partnership—when the request is demanding or entitled, it’s an unpleasant environment for everyone. Make your request from a position of mutual respect and partnership.

Annoying is someone saying “I need this,” and then complaining about it to others when they don’t get it. Awesome is when people own their needs, and they don’t absolve themselves from responsibility until they get a Yes or a No.

The best teammates I know own their requests. When these people need something, they remind me what is important to them until they get results. I find it incredibly helpful and not the least bit annoying. And I am now convinced that it’s an ideal way to operate.

If we all adopt the mentality of owning our requests, we can avoid frustrating situations *and* do better work. What’s not to like about that?

—