The 15 Most Instagrammable Spots In Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi is a city of many interests. Beyond the gorgeous campus of Ole Miss, you’ll find college bars, top-notch restaurants, art galleries galore and lots of literary lore. The author William Faulkner made his home here last century, and his scholarly persona continues to inspire this Southern city as its popularity skyrockets among travelers.

We explored the city’s Instagram page, pored over restaurant photos, and sifted through rundowns of galleries and local landmarks. Here are some of the most Instagrammable places to hit when you visit.