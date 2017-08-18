Oxytocin Deficit Disorder - Technology's Missing "Chip"

There has been a lot of talk about the possibility that President Trump is missing an “empathy chip.” I actually wrote about that recently in another Huff Post blog where I thought it might be more that he is missing a compassion and remorse chip.

Be that as it may, I am here now to suggest that you don’t have to be a narcissist, sociopath or “on the spectrum” to be missing an empathy chip. But before I explain why, check out the follow two videos:

If you were not appalled by the first one and not moved or touched by the second, does that mean you are a narcissist, sociopath, “on the spectrum” or just plain “cold hearted?”

Maybe, but maybe not.

For all the advances that technology has provided it’s possible that it has changed the neurochemistry of hundreds of millions of people. To explain further, there are four neurochemicals/hormones I’d like to focus on which are adrenaline (epinephrine), testosterone, oxytocin and dopamine.

Adrenaline is associated with feeling powerful and extremely focused (which is what extreme sports, danger and adderall help people with ADHD do).

Testosterone is associated with feeling aggressive .

Oxytocin is associated with feeling close, tender and intimate.

Dopamine is associated with feeling pleasure

With the advent of technology and video games, more and more people have become driven by and seek out adrenaline rush and testosterone rush experiences, because they cause you to feel powerful and aggressive. That is in contradistinction to feeling passive, powerless and passive.

Oxytocin is much slower, more subtle. It’s about intimacy vs. intensity, love making vs. sex, tenderness vs. pedal to the medal. In short, as lovely as those first experiences are, oxytocin is b-o-r-i-n-g.

To make it worse, the biggest problem with adrenaline and testosterone rushes is the crash off both. That crash can make you irritable, sullen and at the very least listless.

Technology is always about the promise of getting you more, sooner when most people don’t believe that it even makes them happy. What they do believe is that even if “more, sooner” won’t make you happy, FOMO (fear of missing out) will make you unhappy. More, sooner is about adrenaline and testosterone.

I poignantly watched what this change and loss of empathy has done to many people I know including a number of pedal to the medal/transactional women. One of them who I mentor came in and I showed her both the videos. They made her extremely uncomfortable and nervous.

When I asked her what was happening she said, “I’m uncomfortable because I know those videos should be upsetting or emotionally touching to me, but they’re not. What’s upsetting is what it says about me as a woman who isn’t upset or touched by them.”

Watch those videos and respond how it makes you think and react.

If you don’t have any reaction, show them to people who care and emotionally care about you and see what they say regarding you and regarding what it’s like to relate to you.