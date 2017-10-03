PA students learn 'Practical Money Skills' from NFL's Malcolm Jenkins, Visa

Philadelphia Eagles' strong safety Malcolm Jenkins partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, Pennsylvania Department of Education, Pennsylvania State Treasury and Visa in an effort to help high school students sharpen their fiscal skills through the statewide expansion of the interactive money management video game.

"On or off the field, practice and teamwork are the key to success. It's important for students to learn to make smart money management decisions before heading off to college or the entering the workforce," said Jenkins.

Successfully launched in Pennsylvania five years ago, Financial Football has been utilized by thousands of Pennsylvanians across the state in homes and classrooms.

"Governor Wolf and I want our commonwealth's young people to learn how to achieve financial stability, which can create life-long financial independence," said Secretary of Banking and Securities, Robin L. Wiessmann, who was joined by DOE’s Executive Deputy Secretary, David W. Volkman, Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella, Ron Fielder of PHEAA and representatives from Visa.

"We are pleased that all Pennsylvanians can access an excellent financial learning tool like Financial Football at no cost to them. Having the opportunity to see these students so engaged in learning practical financial skills serves to reinforce the value in promoting strong financial capability," she said.

"It is a crucial part of building financial independence for all Pennsylvanians and provides them with the tools and resources necessary to make well-informed decisions in the marketplace," said Wiessmann.

From a former State Treasurer to the current State Treasurer: great to talk to students about personal finance with @JoeTorsella https://t.co/qJAPUuNhvU — Robin L. Wiessmann (@SecWiessmann) October 3, 2017

While at Bodine High School, representatives from each department and Jenkins rolled up their sleeves and faced off against teams of students in a hard-fought, high energy game of Financial Football. Jenkins also shared his personal experiences on why he believes in the importance of money management.

"Government and companies working together to support parents, teachers and mentors within the community can give kids a strong background in financial literacy,” said Jenkins, an NFL Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and founder of The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.

Committed to working with the state agencies that engage students through financial information and skills activities, with the support of the NFL and NFL Players, Visa has presented eleven seasons on Financial Football to help students manage their financial futures.

The centerpiece of Visa's nationwide education initiative, Financial Football puts students' fiscal knowledge to the test in a simulation game environment by combining the structure and rules of the NFL with financial education questions.

"At Visa we believe that the best path toward financial literacy for both students and consumers is the partnership between the public and private sector. We are most effective spreading the message of sound money management when we work together," said Hugh Norton, Visa’s head of U.S. Financial Education.

"We are proud to join with the Department of Banking and Securities, the Department of Education, Treasurer Torsella and the NFL with the shared goal of improving the financial literacy of all Pennsylvanians," Norton said.

Teacher-tested and teacher-approved, Financial Football reaches millions of people around the world each year. A part of Practical Money Skills for Life, the free, award-winning financial education program was launched in 1995 and is now available in 16 languages across 42 countries.