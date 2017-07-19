Ever since we found out that TLC was bringing “Trading Spaces” back, there have been two things on our minds: Will Paige Davis return to host? And, what about the interior designers?

Well, we finally have the answer to one of those questions. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Davis, who was often left to console unhappy homeowners, will return as host.

“I will be hosting ‘Trading Spaces’ again, I’m back at TLC, back home, back where I belong and I am so thrilled,” Davis said in a video announcement.

The network first announced it would be rebooting the home reno show back in March at the Discovery Communications Upfront presentation.

In a press release at the time, TLC general manager Nancy Daniels dubbed the show, which initially ran from 2000 to 2008, “the series that put property on the map.”