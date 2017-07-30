Paint Your Life

If you don’t design your own life plan, chances are you’ll fall into someone else’s plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much.– Jim Rohn

Poor boy Andrew Carnegie who came to America with nothing became the richest and one of the most powerful men of his time because of the desire. Another poor boy who grew up in a log cabin but dreamt of bigger and better things became the savior of millions of blacks thus causing the end of the slavery that had been a curse over America. Similarly, great inventions have come out of a great desire to innovate. Scientists and geniuses like Edison and Einstein spent most of their life focusing and thinking about the kind of inventions they wanted to create.

Who are you? Where did you come from? Where are you going? What you are thinking? The most important thing is what is your dream? What do you really want? What are you doing to achieve it? Well different people do different things. Many people are repeating same thing day by day and one generation to another generation producing the same results. If you don’t like something don’t do it. If you don’t like somebody don’t follow them. If you feel uncomfortable with somebody, ignore them. Always trust yourself. Create your own version of your happy life. Believe in yourself, write down your dreams. Desire makes a man. Don’t postpone anything for the future. The future is future. Tomorrow is tomorrow, it never comes. Success always depends on the proper use of valuable time. If you have a big dream, you must utilize and realize your passion from your inner heart. If you ignore the valuable time. Life has definitely led to failures. If you do not do any work on proper time, you can only regret in future. Past is past finished. Many people say that life is short, life is long but in fact, Life is not too short not too long, life is not happy and not sorry, its only journey of the spiritual heart. Think about it. Nothing is good and nothing is bad in this world. Great singer Bob Marley says, Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you riding through the ruts, don’t complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief and jealousy. Don’t bury your thoughts; put your vision to reality. Wake Up and Live !

Many people think about Job but few people think about the advantage and disadvantage of being unemployed. If you are unemployed, don’t worry, nothing happens overnight. There are many advantages, let’s talk about that, if you are unemployed, you don’t need to get up early in the morning and go to work in rush hour. We can enjoy leisure life, read newspaper, magazines, meet relatives, and hang out with friends and so on. We don’t need to bow in front of the boss. Similarly, we can visit many places which we want. It can be a great opportunity to create your own vision. What you supposed to be but what happened now? Nothing Happens Overnight.

You have to do what is right for you. No one else is walking in your shoes. Nothing is good and nothing is bad in this world. Your thought creates good and bad things. Utilize your time, build up your dream, wake up, do those things what you want from your inner heart. Take action and make it your career. A man would not even wake up in the morning if he didn’t have a desire to live. The same rule applies in all areas of the life. When the man thinks he must do a certain thing, that’s when he puts all his being and uses all the potential given to him by the creator. The power we possess is infinite and we will never know what we can accomplish until we intensify our desire to the stage where we can see it with our mind’s eyes even before it manifests in reality.

A weak desire will always produce weak results. A strong desire will produce great results. There is nothing that can stop a man who has made the decision to win. Napoleon who came out of nothing and nowhere became the emperor of France out of sheer desire and persistence. With no money and no aristocratic background, he ruled one of the most powerful empire and conquered many lands thus beginning the herald of a new age. Oak sleeps in the acorn, bird sleeps in the egg, a great achievement first springs inside the soul as a dream. Dreams are seedlings of the reality. What exists in the invisible will become visible in just a matter of time. The high skyscrapers, great paintings and great works of arts are just the manifestation of inner desire of those visionaries. A man with no strong purpose will end up being lost in the maze of life where there are only miseries, difficulties and wants.