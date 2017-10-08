Painting Through Scotland

Barbara Prey with her MASS MoCA Commissioned painting of Building 6

Having just finished painting what is considered to be the largest watercolor in the world - commissioned by MASS MoCA for their new building which opened this summer - I gifted myself a two week painting trip to Scotland. It was both a visual and a historical trip, looking to paint some of the sites connected with research I've done into my family's history.

Edinburgh 7 AM watercolor on paper 14" x 11"

I began in Edinburgh and stayed at the Radisson Blu Hotel. Located in the middle of the Royal Mile, I couldn't have been more pleased with its central location, helpful staff, and the warm welcome I received every morning at breakfast. It was very convenient for early morning painting, and close to just about everyplace I wanted to see. I scoped out the light when I arrived, and spent the first day painting Edinburgh Castle in the morning light. The next day I painted the John Knox House, across the street, and then headed to Holyrood Palace for the afternoon light on the back of the Castle. I discovered family connections to both Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood, as my ancestors go back to the Stuarts, some twelve generations removed. It's always more interesting to visit a site that might be connected to your family, however distant it may be. After these excursions, it was nice to head home to the hotel and plan the next day’s painting trip.

Edinburgh Castle Watercolor on Paper 14" x 11"

My plans included heading up towards the Highlands. After leaving Edinburgh, I made my way along the coast to visit the small fishing villages of Pittenweem and Crail, on the way to St. Andrews (St. Andrews Cathedral was a destination as I have a family connection to Cardinal Beaton (c. 1525)). As I have been painting a working waterfront theme for a number of years, I was particularly interested in the old fishing vessels which dotted the harbors. A lunch stop was a recommended at a takeout fish shack in Crail for fresh crab and lobster roll. I ate at one of the many tables overlooking the small harbor and ocean.

Next up was a trip to visit the Culloden Moors Battlefield, where the Jacobites were defeated by the English, and other family related historical sites in the northeast. Everyplace I tried in Inverness was booked, so I looked further afield, and found Sandown House - a lovely Bed & Breakfast just outside Nairn, a short distance from Inverness. The B & B is run by a couple who have a long history in the restaurant business. The room was large, new and spotless, and the breakfast - which our hostess Liz cooked herself, included deliciously homemade soda bread and jams. The walk along the beach at sunset was an added bonus. Although ideal for me on the way to Culloden this B & B would be a good overnight stay for golfers, because of the many courses in the area and the hosts - avid golfers, can provide good advice.

West Coast Study before the Deluge, watercolor on paper 11" x 14

Part of this trip was to explore my Scottish Heritage. In the Highlands I was focused on the Gordon Clan, so I headed over to Elgin Cathedral, which like St. Andrew’s Cathedral is a well-maintained ruin. While there, I found the family effigies of the Gordon family and Earls of Huntley. A short drive away is the Gordon Castle Estate, where a castle was established on the site in 1479 by George Second Earl of Huntley. It’s a good stop for lunch or tea - all the food in their café comes from their very large organic walled garden.

I then visited Huntly Castle, the ancestral home of the chief of Clan Gordon, Earl of Huntly. They were the most powerful family in the north with the line going back to Robert the Bruce and the Stuart kings. The castle, a National Trust of Scotland property, was in partial ruins, but very interesting because it was all so accessible, and it provided insights into what a castle at that time would have looked like.

I visited a number of other castle sites belonging to the Gordons, now in ruins, on my way to the Cairngorms National Park. While hiking and painting on this trip, I realized watercolors are a constant battle with the rain of Scotland. I had a couple of starts that were never finished as the sun disappeared and rainclouds took over. But the dramatic landscapes made every effort I could manage worth the creativity.

Isle of Skye, quick study watercolor on paper 11" x 14"

From the Cairngorms, I headed West over spectacular - if somewhat isolated - roadways to do an initial exploration of the Isle of Skye, take in the Glenfinnan Viaduct, and explore Eilean Donan Castle - which lived up to its billing as one of the most photographed castles in Scotland.

Highlands Loch, Rain Interruption watercolor on paper, 11" x 14"

On a gray and wet day that followed, I focused on visits to some more castles, including a fascinating exploration of Doune Castle (narrated by Monty Python's Terry Jones) and an engaging walk through Stirling Castle, where a number of ancesters in the Stuart line were born and died and some aided in the castle construction. Docents dressed in period costumes provided informative background on any number of aspects of the renovated rooms inside.

After these "heritage castle visits," I turned my attention more fully to the landscape. Heading back to the West Coast, I was looking forward to my stay just outside the village of Kilchoan at Mingary Castle, built in the 13th century, but painstakingly restored and just opened this year as a boutique hotel. The interior wood is all handcrafted, and the curtains all hand-stitched by artisans who lived there while doing the restoration work. The five rooms are spacious and luxurious, and the manager, Sarah, has a long history in high-end hospitality, which is quite evident by the way guests are treated and the hotel is run.

Mingary Castle

I took a short ferry ride to the fishing village of Tobermory, on the isle of Mull, to paint some of the brightly colored houses but planned to come back to have dinner at the castle. There was a young couple from Germany on their honeymoon and another from England celebrating 40 years of marriage, so dinner in the dining room was a small, celebratory, intimate group.

I am familiar with Noma in Copenhagen, and the two young chefs modeled their presentation of the 12 courses after Noma (I think we even had Noma-inspired dishware) but kept things solely Scottish. It was a two hour meal with small staggered dishes from Cobnut to Quail on peasemeal. I particularly liked the lobster course as well as the Beet and Cream dessert – much of it locally foraged and caught. For an American not familiar with driving on the left side of the road it was a long drive down a single track road to get there, but well-worth the journey. A possible alternative may have been to take the ferry from Oban to Craignure, then drive up to Tobermory, and take the ferry from there to Kilchoan.

View from Mingary Castle watercolor on paper 11" x 14"

I spent the following sunny day up early painting the castle and the surrounding grounds, sitting on the often wet grass (ponchos have many uses) with the sheep overlooking the ocean. It was an idyllic setting that I was sorry to leave.

Barbara Prey painting at Mingary Castle

I returned to Ediburgh for my flight home and spent the night at the Nira Caledonia in the New Town for a different view of the city. There was a major fire two weeks prior, which meant no restaurant and only 16 rooms available - but despite that setback, the staff and hotel is moving ahead, and it was a lovely stay. It is a quiet location and good place to end up after a painting vacation.

John Knox House, watercolor on paper 14" x 11"

Heather on the Loch, Inverness watercolor on paper 14" x 11"