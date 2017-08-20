Pakistan did alot for Transgenders while US can't even think

Pakistan is one of the most conservative country in the world with focusing on the rights of every citizen male, female or third gender citizen. Pakistan believes “Transgender Rights are also Human Rights”.

Let's see what Pakistan have done for transgender rights.

2009

In 2009 the supreme court of Pakistan ordered the government to conduct a census of hijras living in the country. Earlier that year, local police had allegedly attacked, robbed and raped eight hijra wedding dancers near Islamabad. That traumatic event led Muhammed Aslam Khaki, a lawyer specializing in Islamic law, to file a private case in the country's Supreme Court, asking to recognize hijras as a third gender. At the end of 2009 the chief justice of Pakistan ordered the National Database and Registration Authority to issue national identity cards with a "third gender" category for non-binary citizens.

2010

Sarah Gill (23 Years Old) the first transgender doctor in Pakistan. She also started an NGO called Gender Interactive Alliance (GIA) for equality and rights of transgender community.

Vincenzo Floramo/Aljazeera Sarah Gill speaks during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign in December

2012

NADRA issues National Identification Cards to its third gender society. They were provided their cards free of charge along with a mobile van service to register at their chosen location.

AFP/FILE Transgender Community celebrates CNICs & Voter Registration.

2013

Bindia Rana becomes first Pakistani to contest for the seat in Provincial Assembly.

2016

Kami Sid joins Pakistan fashion community as first transgender model. Kami has spoken at several events, been interviewed many times, and was featured in the BBC documentary How Gay Is Pakistan?

Muhammad Haseeb Siddique Pakistan's first transgender model.

2017

Aisha Mughal becomes first ever transgender to be appointed as a lecturer in Quaid-e-Azam University.

Google.com Aisha Mughal first transgender lecturer teaching at a local university.

2017

Pakistan issues first ever passport with the gender marked as X. Now it will be easy to symbolize the third sex printed under the gender category of travel document.