Pakistan must change

The now former Prime Mister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, was suspended from public office due to corruption. Unfortunately, due to many politicians embroiled in corruption over the decades in Pakistan, little attention has been given to the right of minorities.

Since the passing of the ordinance of 1974, Ahmadi Muslims have been considered non-Muslim and to this day have faced decades of persecution. It doesn't stop there. Shia Muslims, Sufi Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus all suffer from extreme discrimination and persecution with little done to mitigate this.