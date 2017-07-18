Pakistan’s Great Game - Demographic remapping and Takfirism

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them” - Laurence Binyon

The press note issued by the Pakistan government in the wake of Parachinar’s twin terror attack vowed that the government would employ full force to ensure that Terror would no longer hold sway over the nation. And yet, Terror, or rather, the Deobandi ideology that sustains it, remains the very pillar upon which Pakistan’s military complex has leaned on to project, assert and anchor its power over those communities for which independence and free choice can never be forfeited to the might of tyrants.

Pakistan, a pawn in the Saudi agenda to reshape and control the Islamic World, has suffered countless tragedies and loss of life that have largely gone unnoticed by the international community.

Tucked away under layers of prejudices, ethnocentric bias and the unspoken disdain the Judeo-Christian world holds vis a vis Muslims, Pakistan’s Shiites were earmarked for destruction. For decades Pakistan has been robbed of its political and religious pluralism to be reborn to Deobandism’ image - that violent and odious interpretation of Islam that echoes that of Wahhabist Saudi Arabia and those terror militant groups that have bled the Levant under Daesh’s flag.

The capital of Kuram, one of Pakistan’s seven semi-autonomous tribal districts that are governed according to local laws and customs, Parachinar has been seen as in direct competition to Islamabad’s increasingly despotic military rule - the one expression of sovereignty that had to be dissolved to better hold the nation’s fate and silence communities’ ambition to choose the manner of their future.

The Nawaz Sharif-led government’s ad-hoc reaction to acts of terrorism in Parachinar is but proof of Islamabad’s desire to re-write Pakistan’s demographic make-up by flushing all contention to Deobandism’s religious vision.

And while the military may not itself be sold to such exclusionist ideology, it nevertheless has played into its narrative to justify military interventionism under the convenient banner of national security.

For over a decade now Pakistan’s Shiites have lived under siege, caught in between two violence - that of Deobandism and the despotism of a vengeful military complex. For over a decade Pakistan’s military has engineered violence to assert its system of governance and see rise a Deobandist Caliphate.

“Hey army dwellers, go back to your barracks, you’re putting us under siege! We are part of Pakistan!” cried out a young man in a video testimony meant to galvanize public attention.

Pakistan today finds itself under the thumb of dangerous powers for which such principles as pluralism, political self-determination and sovereignty are roadblocks to institutional absolutism.

“You have failed to provide us safety …” such has been the cry of religious minorities in Pakistan, none more than the Shia community since it has sat under the label of apostasy, a crime passable of death under Deobandi rule.

Pakistan’s brush with Terror exists beyond the expression of religious fanaticism and extremism. Pakistan’s institutionalization of Terror has been used as a tool of political indoctrination and tool of coercion - today such a trend has translated into a full blown genocidal campaign against Pakistan’s Shiites. Who now will speak for those whose voices have been forfeited by intolerance? Some of the answers to these and other questions are answered in a recently published research work, Faith-Based Violence and Deobandi Militancy in Pakistan (Macmillan, 2016), which can be a guiding principle in tackling terrorism in Pakistan and beyond.

Pakistan we must now realise is undergoing a grand demographic remapping on the basis of religious bias and hatred. A region is being denied its religious, ethnic, and social diversity so that an elite could wield control, and from under the feet of terror militants build a new form of totalitarianism.

Sectarianism here is merely the expression of an absolutist policy - one build on the need to impose a singular socio-political narrative.