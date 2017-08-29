Pam Grier On The Success Of Female Action Movies: 'I Started It'

The huge success of the recent “Wonder Woman” movie may have been a surprise to some, but for actress Pam Grier it was a no-brainer ― she’s always known the power of having female badasses on screen.

The star of numerous blaxploitation films including “Foxy Brown” and Coffy” spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday while being honored at the annual “Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon” in Washington, D.C.

“I don’t know why people were surprised at the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’” Grier told the AP.

When asked about the new influx of female action stars in the movie world, including Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman,” Charlize Theron in “Atomic Blonde,” and Taraji P. Henson in the upcoming “Proud Mary,” Grier said that she applauds all of them, because they are continuing the legacy she began in her blaxpoitation days.

“I want them to succeed,” she said. “I started it. I don’t want them to fail.”

Next year, Megan Good will star in a Hulu series remake of “Foxy Brown,” Grier’s most iconic role.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Grier said of the project.

“You see, I didn’t have a stuntwoman until ‘Foxy Brown.’ And Meagan, she’s going to do great with stunts,” she added. “She’ll get the sports bra I didn’t have. And you ask me would I do it again? Yeah, if I had a great sports bra.”