2 Americans Gored On Second Day Of Pamplona’s Bull Run, 1 In Serious Condition

Two American men were gored on the second day of the “San Fermin” bull running festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Saturday morning.

One of the runners was gored in his buttocks while the other man was gored in his arm, according to officials. They have been identified only by their initials of B.H. (aged 35) and J.C. (aged 22). The latter is reportedly in a serious condition.

Authorities said eight other men were injured in the run. Three are from Spain, two from France and three from America.

The Americans have been identified as a 59-year-old with the initials P.C., a 35-year-old with the initials J.H. and a 68-year-old initialed J.W. All are described as being in stable condition.

Three men, including two Americans aged 29 and 35, were gored during Friday’s inaugural run of this year’s week-long festival. The 29-year-old was gored in his scrotum.