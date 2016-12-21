Giant Panda Playtime Doesn't End Well For Snowman

This year, his keepers built him a snowy companion ― but the friendship didn’t last long.

According to a YouTube video’s description, zookeepers built the snowman for Da Mao “for enrichment.” But what starts off as playtime quickly ends in destruction.

“Watch as he plays with, or rather disassembles, their creation,” the zoo wrote.

Eight-year-old Da Mao is one of two pandas at the Toronto Zoo. Most remaining wild pandas live in temperate mountain ranges in China, but Da Mao has adapted well to the cold climate of Toronto.

Good news for Da Mao. Bad news for snowmen.