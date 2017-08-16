Panera Style Broccoli and Cheddar Soup (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You will need:

3 medium potatoes

1 1/2 unsweetened almond milk

2/3 cup nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1/4 onion

Directions:

1. Peel and chop potatoes into 1 inch cubes. Boil until soft.

2. Drain potatoes and add to blender along with milk and spices.

3. Chop onion and dice garlic. Add olive oil to pan along with onion and garlic. Sauté until soft.

4. Chop and steam 1/2 head of broccoli.

5. Add blender mixture, sautéed onions and garlic, and broccoli to a sauce pan.

6. Cook on low heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.