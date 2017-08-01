Every year, Pantone dictates what color will trend immensely and if you haven’t already heard, “Greenery” is 2017′s color.
While it’s no surprise that “Greenery” represents a deep connection with nature, it extends beyond adding hints of foliage, beloved succulents, and lush flora to your living space ― it’s a subtle glimpse toward growth, renewal and the future.
“Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment.” Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute
While you might have thought incorporating such a symbolic (and bright!) green into your every day home was difficult, Pantone reassures us that “Greenery is nature’s neutral.” So we’ve rounded up 15 cute finds that will add the perfect pop of green to your space.
Add some resistance green to your next home purchase and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best deals each week.
-
Set of 4 Green Wine Bottles
-
Vintage Mirror
-
Fondue Pot
-
Wall Decal
-
Set of Coasters
-
Oversized Cushion
-
Knitted Throw Blanket
-
Lacquered Wood Serving Tray
-
Pillow Cover
-
Wall Paper Tile
-
Photo Frame
-
Scented Candle
-
Office Organization
-
Soap Dispenser
-
Tufted Sofa
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS