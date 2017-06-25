Pants On Fire: Truth, Lies & Behavioral Health

There’s a line in the hit NBC sitcom Seinfeld that captures the moment we’re in right now. George Costanza, the snarling weasel in the foursome of friends known for lying unabated, proudly boasts: “It’s not a lie... if you believe it.”

Perhaps George is right. Relative truth has found its way into our politics and media, corporate class, schools, homes and churches. The country is still reeling from a presidential campaign that witnessed the rise of “fake news” and so much political infighting that truth has become the number one casualty. Just this week Time magazine’s cover story - “The Lie Detector” - charges special counsel Robert Mueller with parsing fact from fiction in the case of Russia meddling in the 2016 election. Honestly, how do we get back to truth?

In behavioral health care, truth may be all we have to bring help to those in need. I recently wrote about identity theft and fraud amongst online scammers targeting interventionists, treatment centers, and other healthcare professionals. We’ve seen how the lies perpetrated in these scenarios inflict real harm on patients and clients. Of course these phantom fraudsters aren’t the only ones to blame -- doctors and the pharmaceuticals who line their pockets, insurance companies that prey on unsuspecting consumers, and clients who withhold vital information to get the prescriptions they want have a hand to play in the larger ecosystem of subterfuge.

If we take a look at the nature of lying through a sociological lens, maybe we can unravel its larger purpose and unpack its functions in society. Social scientists who study deception have found that lying shaped our species and, as it turns out, is a very human trait. According to Sissela Bok, an ethicist at Harvard University and a leading thinker on the subject, lying emerged not long after the development of human language.

The behavioral trait of lying was used to manipulate others into cooperation, an evolutionary advantage for the competition of limited resources and mates. The same way camouflage evolved amongst the animal kingdom to give certain species a competitive edge, lying gives humans a leg up. “It’s much easier to lie in order to get somebody’s money or wealth than to hit them over the head or rob a bank,” explains Ms. Bok. In essence, lying is the more sophisticated tactic.

As lying evolved - whether it be through lies of omission (withholding information) or lies of commission (giving misleading information) - researchers discovered something strange: lie detection did not advance alongside lying. That’s right, humans aren’t so good at spotting a lie. The heart of this is in a theory developed by Timothy Levine, a distinguished professor and chair of communication studies at the University of Alabama. Levine calls it truth default theory, a notion developed from hundreds of behavioral studies, stating that “when humans communicate with other humans, we tend to operate on a default presumption that what the other person says is basically honest.”

This makes sense because we’re taught from an early age to follow the word of parents and other adult figures. The sun rises in the east and sets in the west, the world is round, gravity keeps us grounded, etc. are all things we were taught and accept as truth. This trend continues as we develop into adults. So in our day to day interactions, truth is the presumptive baseline. But what about lying as the default? In study after study, Levine says that people are conditioned to believe what they are told - there’s no reason not to. And so humans lie, and others, for the most part, believe them.

If we’re hard-wired to lie and susceptible to believing lies, that may explain our propensity toward confirmation bias. This is a theory developed out of behavioral science which tells us that humans have a tendency to search out and interpret information in a way that confirms preexisting thoughts and ideas about the world. In turn, confirmation bias makes it even more difficult to spot a lie, and often times lies are labeled as true in the eye of the beholder.

In a recent National Geographic expose on the human condition to lie - “Why We Lie: The Science Behind Our Deceptive Ways” - George Lakoff, a cognitive linguist at the University of California, Berkeley, confirms this theory: “If a fact comes in that doesn’t fit into your frame, you’ll either not notice it, or ignore it, or ridicule it, or be puzzled by it—or attack it if it’s threatening.” And even more troubling is that debunking these falsehoods with incontrovertible facts makes the individual with confirmation bias double down on the lies. “Debunking them does not demolish their power, because people assess the evidence presented to them through a framework of preexisting beliefs and prejudices,” says Lakoff.

So perhaps the Seinfeld character George Costanza was onto something when he asserted that truth and lies come down to belief. Facts be damned - it’s our beliefs that confirm our worldview. This may also explain why Hillary Clinton supporters were certain she was innocent of the email scandal, and Trump voters unequivocally believed she was guilty. Now the tables have turned and leftists are convinced Trump’s ties to Russia is fact while those on the right call it fiction.

As such, truth is as muddy as the politics we peddle. Don’t believe me? In a study published in the National Geographic article on lying, researchers presented 2,000 American adults with two statements: “Vaccines cause autism” or “Donald Trump said that vaccines cause autism.” According to the researchers’ findings, “participants who were Trump supporters showed a decidedly stronger belief in the misinformation when it had Trump’s name attached to it.”

Then at the end of the study, the participants were given a large-scale study-backed explanation for why the link between vaccines and autism was false, in which participants across the political divide reevaluated their beliefs and accepted the statements about the link to be untrue. But here’s the catch -- the researchers interviewed the participants again one week later and the results showed “their belief in the misinformation had bounced back to nearly the same level.”

With psychological quirks such as truth default theory and confirmation bias at work in the human brain, you can imagine the difficulty in assessing clients for substance abuse, mental health issues, process disorders and chronic pain. In this line of work, lying is often used as a defense mechanism, a way of coping with the harsh realities of an addiction or threat to one’s health. I’ve worked with countless families, friends and loved ones who fall back on lies to protect them from the cocoon of shame. It’s not that we always want to lie and betray our values, it may simply come down to being easier for everyone involved.

Sometimes the lies aren’t intentional. In many cases, clients I’ve worked with develop confabulations in the mind, a psychiatric term describing a person who fills gaps in their memory with false or invented memories that they believe to be true. And so the opioid epidemic rages in the Midwest, our country deepens its polarized political parties, and corporations fatten their wallets at the expense of American lives and the health of our planet.

But there has to be a better way. Philosophers for millennia have wrestled with the idea of objective truth, absolutism in the face of fiercely drawn black and white lines ever bleeding into grey. I recall a famous Indian fable - Blind Men & the Elephant - in which six blind men each have a different encounter with what they’re told to be an elephant. One man runs into the elephant’s side and determines it’s not an elephant at all but a wall; another feels the elephant’s tusk and gathers that it’s a spear; yet another handles the trunk, mistaking it for a snake. Each man perceives the elephant in a different way, according to their experience. This informs their view of the world from which they gather the meaning of an elephant.