Paper Monsters behind the scenes for "Red Light"

Hi, I'm Matt. I have a sick lava lamp. People know me either as the singer for Paper Monsters or as the guy who definitely has been standing in the salsa aisle for far too long. Though I’ve made major breakthroughs in both of these areas (Under ten minutes, new PR!), I'd rather talk about the newest Paper Monsters video. It came out a couple weeks ago and through all the buzz we’ve gotten a lot of interest in how our video came together, so I put together a Behind-The-Scenes video we are proud to premiere with the help of our friends at Huffington Post.

You can check out our new video on on our spicy new website at www.papermonstersofficial.com

The Red Light video was produced as a collaboration between Paper Monsters and Misdirected Media; a tight-knit group of creatives who coincidentally have built their business in the same New England mill building I recorded the album in; Project 2 Studios. Also coincidentally, the same building which houses the studio Paper Monsters call headquarters. The Misdirected crew behind this video was Geof Gagnon (Director) and Brennan Gassek (Director of Photography) plus Tyler Ayers (Assistant Director) and Tom Crenshaw (Focus Puller). I teamed up with Geof and Brennan to brainstorm the concept together. Geof engineered the storyline from the meaning behind the lyrics while Brennan and I schemed ways to make larger than life ideas come...well, to life.

The song dives into the struggle of trying to embrace one life over another. The Red Lights hindering personal growth and progress, cultivating feelings both of content and contempt. In the video there is a man in a Jackal mask (We call him Jack, for entertainment purposes) being worked to the bone by his superior, a man in the Ram mask. We call him Stan (Stan-The-Man-In-TheRam, obviously). We see Jack searching as the video progresses, holding a red light to illuminate his path; in the end literally finding himself sleeping and waking himself out of a slumber to find the Ram (Stan) mask in his hands while his dream-self disappears into a puff of magic paper pixie dust (Available on Amazon Prime). The ending connected with me because it emphasized the control we have on our own situations, despite not always being able to quite see the bigger picture.

The BTS video (Behind-The-Scenes, for the acronym challenged) showcases my favorite parts of what went into making this video. We workshopped the plot together for a few days, spent a day gathering supplies, a day building the set, a day shooting the band scenes and the better part of an afternoon/evening doing the solo shots and more mask shenanigans. We constructed the set from floor to ceiling, covering their studio with a paper backdrop, building a cubicle and rigging a bucket/pulley system to drop paper down from. I bought a shredder and we ran that thing into the ground. Turns out a 6 sheet shredder will start smoking around the 60th time you cram 12 sheets into it. Safety Tip: If your shredder is smoking, unplug it. (Or dont, Im not your Mom).

I could go on about the fun I had making this music video, but instead I’ll tell a tale of trailer tragedy. After four days of video stuff wrapped up I returned to Misdirected to retrieve our gear. Armed with my old SUV and a uHaul trailer, I dragged our equipment through the rain into the beat up trailer as quickly as I could then drove off into the horizon to score some McDonalds and fill myself with greasy goodness. Its wasn't until I got home that I realized THE TRAILER DOOR WAS FREAKIN’ WIDE OPEN. In my fast-food hunger rage I apparently hadn't latched the trailer properly, and was now staring at a mostly empty (and wet) trailer. Traversing steep hills and windy corners as a shortcut to my lukewarm burgers, I had unknowingly become the Gear Santa for Manchester NH’s west side; literally CHUCKING expensive music equipment at inner city apartments as if shouting “A SNARE DRUM FOR YOU. A TAYLOR ACOUSTIC FOR YOU. AND FOR YOU KID, HOW ABOUT A DOUBLE KICK PEDAL??”

I constantly worry about getting robbed so naturally I would be the one to give away my band’s most prized possessions. Who needs cymbal stands, anyway? Sadly we only found a few pieces of gear, despite hours searching in the rain and calls to music stores and Police departments. (The Police: “So it wasn't stolen? Open and shut case, Watson”) On one street we found a floor tom, safely in its hardshell case (Thanks Obama). On another, a metal stapler; destroyed multiple times over by passing cars. And in a completely different neighborhood, one lonely unscratched glass jar of salsa verde, purchased earlier that day. I may of lost thousands worth of gear, but at least I had my salsa verde.

The night ended with me sitting at home, slouched over my kitchen counter, staring dead eyed at this jar of salsa verde. How did you survive? What kind of horrors have you seen on the streets? Did you win any rap battles? There's only one thing that could cheer me up after a disaster of this magnitude; chips and salsa.

I poured myself a generous bowl, almost crying in anticipation. Dipping a crispy tortilla into the salsa, I took one bite and knew something was horribly off. This wasn't salsa, tangy and delicious. This was bitter, unbearably spicy and WRONG. I turned the jar over to read the label again: “Spicy Verde Chilis”. This wasn't salsa at all, it was a jar of actual pickled green chillies; intensely hot yet mostly flavorless. All of the burn with none of the pleasure. (Do not Google that phrase).