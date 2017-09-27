After a sold out party last weekend in New York City at The Brooklyn Mirage, Paradise closes tonight in Ibiza. The “hedonistic experience” has been running for six years at DC-10, and the lineup tonight is strong, including the always on point legendary house duo Louie Vega and Kenny Gonzalez, AKA Masters At Work in the garden.

Richy Ahmed, wAFF and Detlef, all playing tonight have shared some of their favorite tracks from the summer ahead of the closing.

wAFF

BassGroove - Alberto D’meo & Gustavo Dominguez

“This track I have been playing everywhere this summer. I like how the track builds and the vocal combination to the drop and the bass are mint. I just believe everything works with the track.”

Rotations - Electric Rescue

“I have been playing it for quite sometime now, but It always seems to boot off in that big room environment. I really like the Acid elements within it and of course the techno core. I especially like the big hi-hats that come in.”

Richy Ahmed

Gerd Janson & Shan - “Surrender”

“This was released on Midland’s label and it features really excellent disco samples. It is perfect for the end of the night.”

O’Flynn - “Tru Dancing”

“He is a new artist but everything he has been releasing recently has been incredible. Tru Dancing’ is pure funk and disco and it works really well on big floors. I’ve played it as my last track several times over the summer.”

Detlef

Jamie Jones - Kooky Chords - Hot Creations

“This is a massive track that I have been playing loads. It’s one of those hypnotic tracks with a genius break that uses old school stabs and brings instant excitement to the clubbers. In my opinion the best track for Hot Creations 100th release.”

S-Express - Theme from S-Express (Detlef UK Version) - Hot Creations

“Its been many years since I heard the original and it was one of those tracks that made me fall in love with electronic music. 20 years after I had the honor to remix this track and I am excited how people react on this new version. After the plays from Jamie Jones, Hot Since 82, Richy Ahmed and so many others for almost a year now, its finally being released in a few weeks on Hot Creations.”