Paradoxically We Live

Must I take off my clothes

To reveal the true nature of my naked soul?

Must I slit my wrists

To prove that I bleed?

Must I cover my head

To show that I love God?

Consuming feasts like kings and queens

Yet starving for love like a pauper

What is the point of traveling the world

If you cannot see the wonders of your own soul?

In the middle way

I try to create with you

Yet I find myself failing short

Of all expectations

For what is beyond my control

Is You

And what is inside my control

Is simply a joke

Trying to find my feed

Preying on delights

Seeking to the left

Grasping to the right

Whoever said we own property anyway?

Is it not merely on lease from the divine?

Just like this house

For the soul

No longer a thing to deny

But a thing to express

Quietly I wear my jewels

Not on the outside, but on the inside

For annihilation brings us back

Bach to where we started

Where there was no You

There was no me

The was just Love