Paradoxically We Live

Must I take off my clothes
To reveal the true nature of my naked soul?
Must I slit my wrists
To prove that I bleed?
Must I cover my head
To show that I love God?
Consuming feasts like kings and queens
Yet starving for love like a pauper
What is the point of traveling the world
If you cannot see the wonders of your own soul?
In the middle way
I try to create with you
Yet I find myself failing short
Of all expectations
For what is beyond my control
Is You
And what is inside my control
Is simply a joke
Trying to find my feed
Preying on delights
Seeking to the left
Grasping to the right
Whoever said we own property anyway?
Is it not merely on lease from the divine?
Just like this house
For the soul
No longer a thing to deny
But a thing to express
Quietly I wear my jewels
Not on the outside, but on the inside
For annihilation brings us back
Bach to where we started
Where there was no You
There was no me
The was just Love
The was just the divine
CONVERSATIONS