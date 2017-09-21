Parallel U.N.-iverses

Photo by: www.gustafvonarbin.se Ebba Åkerman shares her experience of speaking at United Nations in Geneva.

This week President Trump is speaking at the United Nations in New York. Two years ago I was speaking at the United Nations in Geneva. He is talking to heads of states, I was lended the ears of school children, civil society and UN employees attending the Geneva Peace Talks. His narrative stars a rocket man, mine a dinner table over which locals and newcomers are sharing a meal.

I don’t know how Mr. Trump felt, but it was a good thing that I was very nervous speaking for the first time at the UN. The nerves it took has since made it so much easier to repeat the same message over and over again - the importance of meeting people who are different from you, the simplicity of putting out an extra plate or two and most importantly how much easier it is to include than try hard to be included.

Like all humans, there are similarities and differences between us. Mr. Trump and I both love New York, are suckers for a snappy punch line and have fine, blondish hair that is best described as unruly. He is the President of the United States, I am Sweden’s first Minister of Dinners, a title that I in a Trumpish manner gave myself.

He is into walls, I prefer bridges. He is a figurehead of capitalism, I run a non-profit. On some level, I believe both of us are under the impression that we can make things better.

The Stockholm-based organization I founded three years ago started thanks to the hospitality shown to me by people who were new to Sweden. The invitations into their homes opened a new world to me - one of flavours and laughter, broader perspectives and, in several cases, apparent inequalities.

The point I wanted to make at the UN, and the one I want to make here, is the power that lies within the invitation itself. By inviting someone we give them an opportunity to understand our particular way of life.

A loose network, fittingly called United Invitations, of independent teams and organisations pursuing the same goal of connecting newcomers and locals over dinner is now growing around Europe.

Last weekend, twenty-two people from Germany, Switzerland and Sweden gathered by invitation of Welcome Dinner Hamburg. These different initiatives have together arranged more than 6000 dinners and thus, with an average of five people per dinner, roughly 30,000 natives and newcomers have opened their door or arrived feeling welcomed.

That’s amazing.

On the evening of my day at the UN I shared with my diary: “Today has been one of the most exciting, fun, most nervous and happiest days of my life. I feel so alive. I feel so happy spreading this idea. This very, very simple idea of just sharing a meal.”