You are awake. You are aware. You are growing in your consciousness because you have been willing to investigate and ask yourself tough questions (You wouldn’t be reading this if you weren’t).

And your awareness is awesome!

Expanding our awareness is an extremely important part of our path. It’s crucial to understand ourselves to illuminate why we’ve made choices we’ve made. As we connect the dots in our lives and see how our story has created our reality, clarity comes. Those “aha” moments in life open up space in our mind that was previously crowded with misunderstanding.

But just because you are more conscious does not mean that you are creating the change you crave in your life. You may even be experiencing some frustration because while you have tons of insight about yourself, you are not creating the experiences or results you desire. Inside you may be clear but the outside still is murky.

The trap of awareness is that it can become a comfort zone. Mentally understanding our issues is a relatively comfortable place to be because it gives us a feeling of control. The more we can analyze and explain ourselves to ourselves, the more we feel like we have a grasp on our reality. But if we linger in the comfort of awareness too long we move into paralysis by analysis…and things remain the same.

If you want to create shifts in your life, use your awareness to inspire action. Change in your physical world reality does not automatically occur once you have an epiphany about something. You have to leverage your awareness by actually doing something that is inspired by your insight.

My invitation to you today is to transform your insight into inspired action. Ask yourself:

- What’s one thing in your life that you’d like to shift or change? - What’s the awareness you have about it? - Based on this awareness, what is at least one action step you will commit to taking that will move you more in the direction you want to go?

You are a co-creator. For the Universe to bring you the next step, you have to take a step that supports the direction you intend to go in. Ascension requires momentum.

Awareness + Action = Change

You have my support as you take at least one step – and please don’t lie to yourself and say, “But I don’t know what to do.” That’s just not true. You are creative, wise and 100% capable of knowing something you can do right now that moves you in the direction of your dreams. It may feel uncomfortable or scary at first, but that’s great news because that means you are moving out of the trap of awareness. Awareness opens the door for transformation to occur and your actions steps support you in actually walking through it.

Love,