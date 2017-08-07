Parent Investment Is Pivotal to Student Achievement at Success Academy

When I first opened Success Academy in 2006, I was one of the few New York City charter school leaders who was a parent. Two of my three children were still in diapers that first year. It was challenging to be a mom while also focusing on opening a brand-new school: hiring teachers, making sure our classrooms had books and furniture, and attending to the hundreds of other details of that first year (which are chronicled in my memoir coming out next month). But being a parent also gave me an important perspective as an educator.

Before I ever opened the doors of the first Success Academy, I toured 300 schools in New York City and across the country. Not all the schools I saw were excellent, but among those that were, I noticed a consistent quality: Without exception, successful schools had high levels of parental investment. I knew then that to create truly world-class schools and offer the children of Harlem an extraordinary education, Success Academy would need parents to be highly invested in their children’s success.

From the beginning, I insisted parents read at home with their children. A lot of my advisers scoffed at the idea, and predicted I’d lose that battle. I remember so well that first data point: only 37 percent of our parents were filling out and turning in their children’s reading logs. I was not satisfied with 37 percent, and I started my campaign. I systematically met with parents, went to their homes, called them. I confronted parents, not with the goal of making them feel bad, but to inspire them to do this for their children — because it was so important to their success — and together, we got the reading log rate up to 98%!

Insisting that parents read to their children is only one of our expectations for families at Success Academy. Nothing that we expect from parents is any different from what we also expect from staff — be on time, be respectful, and respond to phone calls within 24 hours. Early on, we developed a parent contract and asked parents to sign it, reinforcing that these expectations were not to make schooling easier, but to give their scholars the support they needed to be successful. We were holding teachers and scholars accountable, and parents were equally critical to the equation.

At Success Academy, we have never believed that we could educate children on our own, without parental investment. It’s an unfair burden for teachers to be responsible for 100% of the learning. They devote their days to teaching, studying student work, and preparing to get the most out of classroom time. They can’t be responsible for scholars being at school on time or supervising homework. It’s parents’ job to set that alarm clock and get out the door in the morning, as well as to turn off the TV and check that homework is complete.

We know, however, that parents are busy and have many obligations, so this year Success Academy has introduced a clear, simple tool to give parents feedback on how well they are supporting their scholar’s achievement. The Parent Investment Card, sort of a report card for parents, will go out at regular intervals to provide parents with information on how they are doing in three critical areas — homework supervision, school readiness, and their responsiveness and investment.

Homework supervision is an important area of focus on the Parent Investment Card. In elementary school, homework consists mostly of parents reading at home with their children. We ask parents to read a book a night and to also practice spelling words and math facts. By middle school and high school, parents need to help scholars develop rigorous study habits. Sometimes parents think that as their children get older, they need less support. But the opposite is true, and continued parent investment in homework is essential. Homework provides vital learning opportunities and helps develop self-discipline and the time-management skills necessary for success in college, where almost all work is done outside of class.

So, yes, we’re sticklers about homework because it’s in the best interests of kids. We also expect parents to make sure their kids are in school and ready to learn every day — unless they are sick, of course — on time and in uniform, because Success Academy is a uniform school. We cannot educate children if they are not in school, and a child who is tardy misses out on important instruction. A late morning once in a while won’t be a setback, but there’s no question that habitual tardiness has a negative impact on a child’s learning. For older kids who travel on their own to and from school, we believe parents have an obligation to make sure they are up early and out the door with adequate time to get there.

Being ready for school at Success Academy also means scholars are ready to learn and are not disruptive or behaving in a way that prevents the rest of the class from learning. When a child is struggling with behavior issues, we expect parents to meet with us and work together on a plan to support that child. Parental responsiveness is key, and communication between school and home must travel a two-way street, whether the concern is academics, health, or safety.