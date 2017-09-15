Parental engagement: An often-forgotten strategy to increasing school success

Family engagement in education continues to be underutilized as a strategy to increase academic performance of children and the success of their schools. At Inversant, we seek to narrow the educational achievement gaps by harvesting parental aspirations and turning them into effective engagement and investment in education. We do this by empowering parents and caregivers with the information and resources they need to be partners with their children in their path to higher education. Recently, I had a very interesting conversation with John Connolly, cofounder of 1647, a Boston-based non-profit organization that also utilizes family engagement as a strategy to support student learning and success in school.