Parenting is a journey of testing

The attempted suicide of one’s child opens you up to a humility that only seems to deepen.

I used to say (somewhat arrogantly), that I succeeded in spite of my parents. Something I’ve believed for years and used to stroke my ego with from time to time.

The truth, I am who I am because of my parents and not in spite of them. They modeled useful as well as unhealthy beliefs and habits for me. They weren’t perfect and neither am I.

They showed me the parenting I didn’t want to do with my own children. I now realize that’s cause for gratitude. Their imperfection was their greatest lesson to me. I missed learning from that fact in so many ways.

Guess I was too busy comparing, criticizing and complaining.

As I think now about what I truly have to teach my sons. It isn’t any superior wisdom or moral authority. What I have to teach them is the value of testing things out.

The beliefs I’ve held for better or worse over the years, the conclusions I’ve drawn, the habits I’ve developed. Are the result of testing one action after another to see what result I got. Then analyzing that result to inform my next action.

For now I’m going to stick with these steps for raising my boys:

Do you have any guesses on what might happen if you do that? Would you like to hear some of mine? Test it, see what happens and decide what to do next. Whatever lessons your testings teach you. Let them in some way serve to deepen your compassion and generosity. There’s already enough suffering in the world.