Parents Are Loving The Strong Feminist Message Of 'Cars 3'

The big female empowerment story of the summer may be “Wonder Woman,” but judging by the way parents and fans are reacting on social media, the latest entry in Pixar’s “Cars” series is delivering its own feminist message.

“Cars 3,” which came out Friday and topped the box office, grossing an estimated 53.5 million over the weekend, made an impression on many viewers with its new lead character, Cruz Ramirez, a badass female race car voiced by Cristela Alonzo.

Cruz Ramirez from Cars 3 is a feminist icon. — Marina Watanabe (@marinashutup) June 17, 2017

cars 3 is actually a feminist movie about a female race car taking a male-dominated sport by storm — Jordan Penman (@jordanelayne_) June 18, 2017

Also if you have a daughter, take her to Cars 3. She’ll come out wanting a Cruz Ramirez to be awesome with her Wonder Woman. — Amy Mebberson 🇳🇿🇺🇸 (@amymebberson) June 19, 2017

The leads in the “Cars” franchise have traditionally been male, and in fact, the character of Cruz was initially conceived of as male, the filmmakers told The Washington Post.

The film’s director, Brian Fee, also said that being a parent to two daughters inspired him to create a more inclusive film.

“Now that I have two daughters, I see the world through their eyes,” the director told The Washington Post. “I see how little they have [culturally], and I see what they’re up against. I see how they hold themselves back.

While one might wish that it didn’t require personal experience with gender discrimination for men to want to take action against it, viewers seem to be responding to the results.

Cars 3 was, the more I think about it, a profoundly feminist movie. — joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) June 18, 2017

If you thought Wonder Woman was the feminist movie of the summer, just wait until you see Cars 3 — Jordan Janelle (@shmishmordan) June 18, 2017

I knew Pixar was capable of making a feminist family film for boys, but didn't expect it in CARS 3. — Liam Maguren (@LiamMaguren) June 11, 2017

@cristela9 just watched cars 3 and it was so great! I loved the message and after the movie ended I could see little girls inspired 💕#Cars3 — Gabriela Ayala (@GabyAyye) June 17, 2017

So I just saw Cars 3. I got misty eyed in the middle, it had a clear message about life, and it's a feminist movie. I'm as surprised as you. — Amanda I M (@nerdytogether) June 19, 2017

Cars 3 had a surprisingly uplifting feminist message. So, you know, that's neat. — Katie Moest 🍊🐧 (@katiemoest) June 19, 2017

Words I never thought I'd say: Cars 3 is one of the most inspiring, feminist films Disney's ever produced. #truestorybro — Olivia Maderer (@olivia_maderer) June 19, 2017

So... Cars 3! Unexpectedly feminist and clearly thought provoking to 4-year-olds. — Kate Welsh (@Kate_Welsh) June 17, 2017

I'll say it: Wonder Woman and Cars 3 may be the best feminist films of the last 10 years. — Gina Torrecilla (@ginacilla) June 18, 2017

um Cars 3 had the biggest plot twist of ALL TIME - randomly turned into the feminist story of my hopes and dreams im SHOOK — Alex (@alexand_mills) June 16, 2017

Actress Lea Delaria, who voices the character of Miss Fritter in the film, seconds the conclusion that the film has a strong feminist message, telling HelloGiggles, “It’s fabulous that all these young girls are gonna see these strong female characters in this movie, winning.”