Parents Are Loving This Touching Letter Written From A Newborn's Perspective

A sweet letter written from the perspective of a newborn baby to his or her parents is warming hearts across social media.

“Dear mummy and daddy,” it begins. “Please keep this letter from me in a place where you can read it and re-read it when things are rough and you are feeling down.”

“Please don’t expect too much from me as a newborn baby, or too much from yourselves as parents,” the letter reads. “Give us both six weeks as a birthday present, six weeks for me to grow, develop, mature, and become more stable and predictable ― six weeks for you to rest and relax and allow your body to get back to normal.”

The text asks the baby’s parents to be patient and make time for cuddling and affection. “Please forgive me if I cry a lot,” it notes. “I am not a tyrant who was sent to make your life miserable, the only way I can tell you I am not happy is with my cry, bear with me and in a short time, as I mature, I will spend less time crying and more time socializing.”

The letter notes that those first weeks are hard and full of mistakes, so it urges parents to take care of themselves and each other.

“Please don’t be disappointed when I am not the perfect baby you expected nor be disappointed with yourselves when you are not the perfect parents,” it says, adding that it’s important to keep “the big picture” in mind.

“Enjoy me ― I’ll never be this little again!” the letter concludes.

The NHS Ayrshire Maternity Unit’s Facebook post received more than 14,000 likes as of Wednesday afterno. The comments section is filled with emotional responses (cue the crying face emojis) from parents and parents-to-be.