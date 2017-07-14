Parents, you play an important role in your teen’s college search and this is far more than chauffeuring them to and from campus visits but to be the voice of encouragement, reason, and support. There is a significant amount of maturing and development that happens over the college search and application process. Be flexible and understanding because your child is looking for you to be their rock. They most likely will not communicate this, but you do set the tone. If you are anxious, nervous, and panicked about this process, they will follow your lead. It is important that you stand strong and are sending out positive energy, (even when you wonder whether your teen is even listening to your suggestions, or appreciates your cheerleading); they do — so keep it up!

With that in mind, here are 10 tips to help you along.

1. CREATE A WISH LIST. Sit down with your teen and begin developing a college wish list. This should not include specific names of colleges but rather specific characteristics. Brainstorm desirable locations (they loved their recent visit to New York City and enjoy time spent in rural Maine) then think of some additional places. Talk about the pros and cons of a large school vs. a small one, or different types of communities that align best with who they are. Creating a wish list is a great way to start conversations about college that are relaxed and fun.

2. TALK FACE-TO-FACE DAILY. Life is busy and schedules get hectic but make daily conversations a priority. This will allow your teen the platform to discuss their fears, worries, hopes, and dreams with you — in real time. And though you may have the urge to jump in and fix their situation, some talks may just require you to be an attentive listener, and that’s it.

3. GET THEIR FEET ON A CAMPUS. Some teens are excited about beginning their college search while others have little to no interest at all. Try to determine where your son/daughter is on that spectrum. If they are eager to get started then plan a few campus visits. If your teen has no interest in a college tour, then consider attending a sporting event, art exhibit, or musical performance at a nearby university. In either scenario, you will be assisting your teen to move forward with college in mind.

4. THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOU. I know you have the best intentions when you suggest “driving by Yale” or scheduling test prep sessions as if they are the newest extracurricular activity but the fact remains, this could very well be causing more harm than good. Put your own dreams and aspirations for your teen in check. Remember, this is not about you.

5. UTILIZE YOUR RESOURCES. Within your teen’s high school there are a number of resources: guidance/college counselor, coaches, teachers and advisors. In addition, many school districts, local libraries, and community centers offer a variety of free programs dedicated to the college admissions and financial aid process. Lastly, colleges are known to host local receptions in cities across the country. Remember, you have a number of resources right in your own backyard.

6. MAKE A COUNSELOR APPOINTMENT. You and your teen should meet periodically with their guidance/college counselor to seek advice and offer updates. These meetings become more frequent as your teen gets more engaged in the college process so get in the habit of keeping the counselor in the loop, that way he/she can more fully advise and guide you both.

7. HELP WITH STRESS. The college process can be a daunting and overwhelming. Helping your teen to set priorities and manage their time effectively and efficiently is a huge stress reliever. Junior and senior year can hit fast and furiously — with schoolwork, standardized testing, college applications, college visits/interviews and extracurricular activities, the “to do” list grows quickly. Also help your teen schedule enjoyable activities — high school should be fun! Offer suggestions for decompressing and help them to stay balanced. Remind your teen that it will all get done, and that you believe in them.

8. SUPPORT BOUNDARIES. Your teen should be control of what information is shared and with whom. People will ask myriad of personal questions: “Where are you applying?”, “How did you do on your SATs?”, “Where did you visit?” Your child should be prepared and should give some thought as to how open they want to be. If they decide to keep their college information private, help them think of some neutral responses: “I am still considering my options”, “Yes, I took my SATs and I feel good about the score”, “I have done some visits and will do some more in the fall.”

9. PLAN A WEEKLY FAMILY MEETING. Navigating the college process is much more complicated and multi-layered than when we were in school. Stay connected with your teen. Set aside one day each week when you will check in with them, and discuss the latest items on their “to do” list. Most importantly, try to refrain from talking about college related topics on those other days. If you have a weekly check-in then that is the designated time when you can see if they are working on their college essay, or if they set up an appointment to meet with their college counselor. Talking about these matters at this specific time helps to streamline the process without monopolizing your teen’s family life.