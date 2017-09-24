Parents, Drink Less With These 5 Sanity-Saving Products

Parenting is one of the most challenging jobs ever, but at the same time, it can also be the most rewarding. From choosing the name of the baby, buying the first set of clothes, preparing the meals, and then finally emptying the nest to pay for a college tuition bill that’s more than your 401K. So much to do and only so much box wine. Well luckily, there are folks that can help with that.

I’ve scraped the web for some of the best parent products and tried them out for myself. Although I rarely advocate limiting wine consumption, with all the health benefits and such, here are my top 5 products for relieving stress so you can drink less...hello skinny jeans!

1. The Drop Stoppers

www.thedropstoppers.com

Where has this been all my life? Now I’m quite familiar with the velcro version type, but not all restaurants beyond McDonald’s have chairs that allow for easy looping. Enter the Drop Stopper. With it, your children will no longer test your willpower by allowing bottles, pacifiers, and toys touch the grimy floor. Because we all want to be good parents with our first child right? That’s no typo – my second son had the honor of building up his immune system the old-fashioned way after mommy realized life was way too short to strive for a 100% sterile environment.

A Drop Stopper quickly attaches to flat, smooth surfaces like restaurant tables and high chairs, preventing babies and kids from testing mommy’s patience. And did we mention you have the option to customize the teether toy? Score!

Don’t worry. The rings are made of squishy food-grade materials that are FDA-approved and BPA-free. That means, they’re completely safe for your progeny. They’re also dishwasher friendly, so mom can simply pile them in for easy cleaning. The “gem” on this thing is the uber strong suction cup...IT STICKS ON WALLS. Since my kids are past the cup dropping stage, I use the Drop Stopper for their iPads when I need to ignore them but not worry about tablet damage. Have you stopped a drop today?

2. ezpz

www.ezpzfun.com

Every mother needs anything “ezpz” in her life. The actual product is a mat that suction cups itself to flat surfaces, sans cups, preventing rebel toddlers from getting a lesson in gravity by throwing their plates to the floor. Not only do they come in unique, playful designs, they also have interesting colors like “Blush” from their Nordic collection. These mats definitely guarantee moms no mess, less stress.

I’m going to be honest here. My kid figured how to lift the mat up in 3 minutes flat. However it’s so dang heavy that after he lifted up a corner and felt the sheer weight of the mat, his laziness kicked in, and he abandoned operation #myworstnightmare. Kudos to ezpz for such quality construction…and lazy kids.

I got 99 problems but thrown plates ain't one.

3. The Splash Baby

www.thesplashbaby.com

Are you having a hard time bathing your tater tots? Make it a time they’ll look forward to with The Splash Baby. It’s very easy to use, and it can be set up in an instant. This water guard can be hung inside the tub to prevent water from pooling on rim and splashing onto the floor, and its 14-inch height still makes it easy for moms to wash and play with her adorable hell’s angels.

By installing this wonder in the tub, you hit a whole nest of birds with one stone. Sorry PETA. You also reduce the chances of slipping and falling by keeping the floor free from water puddles and keep that linoleum lasting for years. No need to worry about junior dunking baby girl’s head in the water behind an opaque shower curtain because of the Splash Baby’s clear design.

What a coincidence that this product shields water because it created by a fireman’s wife. The owner was kind enough to make me a custom Splash Baby because I had an odd-shaped tub. This bad boy is such a game changer that I’m still struggling to stop my habit of putting an old, dirty towel on the floor to soak up my children’s Aqua Man impersonations. All I know is that after-bath time cursing has ceased.

4. Sock Dock

www.sockdock.com

If there’s anything comparable to losing a sippy cup, it’s losing a matching sock. The Sock Dock comes in as my sober favorite because it’s helpful way beyond the toddler years. Before there were single socks strewn all across my house waiting to be reunited with loved ones, and now I never have to worry about those ridiculously tiny toddler socks falling into the Bermuda Triangle of my dryer again.

If you’ve searched for socks more than real talent in any Kardashian, then the Sock Dock has got your back. It’s a genius sock organizing system that is designed for easy washing, drying, and storing socks, whether they’re clean or dirty! Just “dock” your socks into each bungee cord slot when dirty then toss the entire unit into the washer then the dry. Put the clean socks right back on its handy hanger and eliminate the “sock drawer” all together! Use the extra space to build up your comfortable mom underwear collection.

You should definitely give Sock Dock a try if you want to lessen the burden of finding the family’s missing pair of socks and your liquor bill.

www.collegehumor.com

5. Home Chef

www.homechef.com

Prepping meals is probably one of the most time-consuming tasks of a parent. My kids are ultra picky, so I have to make two meals: chicken nuggets and real food. Fortunately, Home Chef saves the day. Now there are tons of dinner box brands you can get according to your lifestyle, I like Home Chef because the meals are approachable. With my “meat and potatoes” husband, the selections are down to earth with a splash of fancy. A sample dinner might be steak and fingerling potatoes with homemade herbed butter that my palate-deficient husband won’t turn a nose up at. And I’m willing to bet you’ve had this exact conversation with your partner: “What do you want for dinner? I dunno; what do you want?” Raise your hand if you’ve pulled your hair out every time.

So whether you have picky eaters or finally sent your grown kids off to college, Home Chef gives you that fancy lifestyle that only grown-ups can appreciate.

Here’s how you use it: Make a choice out of the fresh recipes featured, ranging from chicken, fish, pork, steak, and vegan. Since the recipes change on a weekly basis, you will never run out of options. Once you have made a choice, wait for an insulated box to be delivered straight to your doorsteps. It should contain easy-to-follow recipe guides and fresh, pre-portioned ingredients. In only 30 minutes, dinner is served! Home Chef is the perfect product that pairs well with a glass of wine. Sign up for $30 off here.

There’s just so many practical solutions for parents to make life easy breezy. A lot might squawk and say “When I was a kid, we didn’t need that.” Great. It’s your god-given right to keep wasting time coupled with the will to live. As for me and my house, we’ll avoid the ward.