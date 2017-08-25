To No One's Surprise, Paris Hilton's Dogs Live Better Than We Do

It’s OK to be jealous. It’s only human.

Paris Hilton, known for her luxurious lifestyle, of course extends that posh life to her precious pups. Hilton posted photos to her Twitter account showing off her doggies’ Spanish Colonial mini-mansion.

“My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier,” Hilton captioned the photos. “Loves it.”

My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it pic.twitter.com/4dXAf5XPXV — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 25, 2017

These dogs are enjoying perks that most adults can’t afford. Designer furniture? We’re still trying to be trendy with a Target sales section budget.

Hilton has had the doggy mansion for a while now, but that didn’t stop people from getting worked up over the photos she posted Friday.

Hey sis can I be one of your dogs pic.twitter.com/hDsUyBDIin — Vante 👑 (@__Vante__) August 25, 2017

I'll never be able to afford a place like this for myself — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) August 25, 2017

She's so extra and I fucking love it 😍😂💕 — Jess (@xo_lilone) August 25, 2017

But listen, wouldn’t we all do this?

Pets are pretty much better than humans anyway. They’re more loyal, fun to be around and always seem to know when you need to be cheered up. If we had Hilton’s budget, we’d be putting up doggy mansions, too.

Like this guy, who built his dog a really nice room decorated with sweet family photos.

My brother built his dog a separate room in his house ! pic.twitter.com/ayjaEGBzf8 — Al (@Al_Chris16) August 18, 2017

Anyone who loves animals would want to give them the royal treatment.

My animals would have that too if I had won the $700M Powerball yesterday — Maryssa (@tsol725) August 25, 2017