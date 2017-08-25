HOME
08/25/2017 06:50 pm ET

To No One's Surprise, Paris Hilton's Dogs Live Better Than We Do

The former reality star posts photos of her doghouse, and we're all jealous.

By Doha Madani

It’s OK to be jealous. It’s only human. 

Paris Hilton, known for her luxurious lifestyle, of course extends that posh life to her precious pups. Hilton posted photos to her Twitter account showing off her doggies’ Spanish Colonial mini-mansion. 

“My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier,” Hilton captioned the photos. “Loves it.”

These dogs are enjoying perks that most adults can’t afford. Designer furniture? We’re still trying to be trendy with a Target sales section budget.

Hilton has had the doggy mansion for a while now, but that didn’t stop people from getting worked up over the photos she posted Friday. 

But listen, wouldn’t we all do this? 

Pets are pretty much better than humans anyway. They’re more loyal, fun to be around and always seem to know when you need to be cheered up. If we had Hilton’s budget, we’d be putting up doggy mansions, too. 

Like this guy, who built his dog a really nice room decorated with sweet family photos.

Anyone who loves animals would want to give them the royal treatment.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
15 Things You Should Get Your Dog For National Dog Day
Suggest a correction
Doha Madani Trends Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Dogs Paris Hilton
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
To No One's Surprise, Paris Hilton's Dogs Live Better Than We Do

CONVERSATIONS