Paris Hilton Apologizes For Comments Defending Donald Trump

Paris Hilton is backtracking after defending President Donald Trump.

Last November, two days after Trump was elected, Marie Claire’s Irin Carmon headed to Mexico to interview Hilton for a wide-ranging piece about her career, her sex tape and the new president. That interview was published in the September 2017 issue of the magazine, and the socialite-turned-DJ is seemingly having some regrets.

Before he was POTUS, Trump ― who is friends with Hilton’s parents ― went on Howard Stern’s radio show and said he found 12-year-old Hilton attractive. While speaking with Carmon, Hilton ― who called herself a feminist during the same interview ― brushed off the remark, saying Trump was always “so respectful.” She also appeared to brush off his “grab them by the pussy” comment and the multiple allegations of sexual assault against him, saying his accusers are “just trying to get attention and get fame.”

.@parishilton, who told me she's now a feminist, on women alleging her family friend @realDonaldTrump assaulted them https://t.co/bfV1lqBWIS pic.twitter.com/1RVeAM4o11 — Irin Carmon (@irin) August 15, 2017

Twitter users called Hilton out for victim-blaming and for being a faux-feminist opportunist.

Paris Hilton says the women who have accused Trump of sexual assault are looking for attention and fame. https://t.co/qRbBotc7Gh pic.twitter.com/I4Wb3UeUYI — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 15, 2017

How I feel about this exchange. Feminist, my ass. pic.twitter.com/YYL5ylAE6V — TenaciousJ (@TenaciousFemini) August 15, 2017

.@ParisHilton is the ultimate opportunist. And irrelevant to any serious discussion about feminism. — LilyWarriorWoman (@Lily_Warrior) August 15, 2017

*White woman who grew up with extreme wealth and privilege defends Donald Trump* Don't act shocked, nor disgusted. 53%, people. — painfully woke (@whitewokewoman) August 15, 2017

... #parishilton saying she is a feminist is like me saying I am heterosexual.



Seriously, stop trying to stretch that 15 mins of fame. pic.twitter.com/se4Cv3xP9J — Luc Berthelette (@LucBerthelette) August 15, 2017

“I want to apologize for my comments from an interview I did last year,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly Wednesday. “They were part of a much larger story and I am regretful that they were not delivered in the way I had intended.”

“I was speaking about my own experiences in life and the role of media and fame in our society and it was never my intention for my comments to be misapplied almost a year later,” she added, saying she’s “deeply hurt” and “deeply sorry.”

“Moving forward I will continue to do what I can to be an advocate for girls and women with the hopes of providing a louder voice for those who may desperately need it,” she said.

Last year, Hilton publicly stated she voted for Trump in the 2016 election, but in the Marie Claire interview she said she didn’t vote at all.