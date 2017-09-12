ENTERTAINMENT
Paris Hilton Asked Twitter A Simple Question And Things Got Deep Really Quickly

"How did they know the first ever ruler was accurate?"

By Lee Moran

Things took a philosophical turn after Paris Hilton asked her fans “what’s on your mind?”

The socialite-turned-DJ presented the simple question to her 16.2 million Twitter followers over the weekend, next to this black and white photograph:

The tweet soon went viral as Hilton’s fans began sharing the conundrums they’ve been struggling to understand ― such as what was the best thing before sliced bread.

Check out a sampling of the other thought-provoking responses below:

