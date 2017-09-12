Paris Hilton Asked Twitter A Simple Question And Things Got Deep Really Quickly

Things took a philosophical turn after Paris Hilton asked her fans “what’s on your mind?”

The socialite-turned-DJ presented the simple question to her 16.2 million Twitter followers over the weekend, next to this black and white photograph:

The tweet soon went viral as Hilton’s fans began sharing the conundrums they’ve been struggling to understand ― such as what was the best thing before sliced bread.

Check out a sampling of the other thought-provoking responses below:

Is vanilla ice cream a flavor in its own right...or is it just the lack of any other flavors? https://t.co/KYqPRskjwZ — RJBIII (@RolandB3) September 11, 2017

What do animals think cars are? https://t.co/yyf564VYAC — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) September 11, 2017

Does the refrigerator light stay on when I close it? https://t.co/Bhd9cYl7y8 — ソ屋上のTHIGH HIGH BOOTS (@DJ_TommyD) September 11, 2017

What was the best thing before sliced bread? — PrestwichBlue (@PrestwichBlue) September 11, 2017

Is sand called sand because it's between the sea and the land? 🤔 — Rob Creed (@Bobbysunset) September 11, 2017

Why do dogs eat homework so much? — ⚜️Harvey Baker⚜️ (@vharvstarx) September 11, 2017

What actually is a hollaback girl? — Lucy Hills (@lucyhillsdesign) September 11, 2017

How did they know the first ever ruler was accurate? — Dan (@Social_Mime) September 11, 2017

If a dogs eat a hot dog, is that canine cannibalism? — Paul Waltham (@walth80) September 10, 2017

If your shirt isn't tucked into your pants, then are your pants tucked into your shirt??? — will (@will_w5) September 12, 2017

How can you wake up in a city that never sleeps? — Barry Michael Patten (@B_Patz1981) September 11, 2017

Why are they called the Toronto Maple LEAFS and not LEAVES? — Wrighty (@neilwrightlegal) September 11, 2017

If the person who invented the drawing board had failed, what would he have gone back to? — Malcolm Horner (@mal393) September 11, 2017

Wondering what's the minimum number of dimensionless physical constants from which all other dimensionless physical constants can be derived — Man In The Suitcase (@HermitMark) September 10, 2017

How can spongebob light a fire if he's underwater? https://t.co/gktfWs7Q3z — Léon (Argie Killer) (@autistic_artyom) September 11, 2017

Why does the word "ambiguous" only have one meaning? 🤔 — Pete Oxley (@peterdoxley) September 11, 2017