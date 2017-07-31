Put a fork in them ― Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin’s matching spoon tattoos are done.

The two were spotted getting the ink Saturday at Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood, E! News reported.

Jackson, the 19-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson and god daughter of the 36-year-old “Home Alone” star, shared the finished works on an Instagram story, the outlet noted. (See the images in the video above.)

To some, spoon tattoos can reportedly represent chronic illness-suffering or a low point, but no word from the two on what theirs signify.

The two have bonded before over an adjustment to their personal appearance. People pointed out that Jackson posted a picture of her giving Culkin a pedicure back in December.

Jackson has been busy on social media the last few days, also sharing photos of her topless at a spiritual retreat, Entertainment Tonight reported.