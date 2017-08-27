Paris Jackson’s moment on the MTV Video Music Awards stage was “yuuuge.”

The model and actress made dad Michael Jackson proud at the ceremony on Sunday night, when she issued a strong message in response to the violence that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.

Before announcing the winner for the Best Pop Video at the ceremony on Sunday night, Jackson mocked President Donald Trump by turning some of his favorite catchphrases against him. She then addressed the “Nazi white supremacist jerks” watching at home in a fiery, seemingly impromptu speech.

“We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination,” Jackson told the audience. “We must resist.”

Fifth Harmony went on to win the award, which made the moment even more perfect.