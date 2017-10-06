We have a feeling Paris Jackson’s latest red carpet look is Alicia Keys-approved.
The 19-year-old attended People’s “Ones to Watch” event in Los Angeles on Wednesday sporting a bare face, a draped Vivienne Westwood dress and flat sandals. Yes. Girl.
Going makeup-free has become somewhat of a movement among celebrities in an effort to challenge traditional standards of beauty. But such moments are usually saved for Instagram or everyday life.
As a result, it’s especially refreshing to see a young star like Jackson take her efforts to the red carpet. But considering her stance on beauty standards, it’s not entirely surprising.
In an August interview with i-D, she explained that being herself and helping people feel comfortable in their own skin is “a big reason” she wants to “change this fashion/beauty stigma.”
“I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza,” she said. “I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I’m human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because ‘perfection’ is just an opinion.”
In our opinion, that outlook is perfection ― and so is the red carpet look. Check out just a few of the other celebs who have gone public without makeup below.
Since declaring herself makeup-free in 2016, Keys has become a poster child for natural beauty, appearing on a slew of magazine covers and red carpets without makeup.
John Legend shared this photo of Teigen in August alongside the caption “no filter necessary.” Agreed, John.
Spears took a break from her Las Vegas residency and documented it on social media, going mostly makeup free “if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye...” she wrote on Instagram.
Couric reprised her role as “Today” host back in January, and the schedule proved to be a bit too early for glam. Same, Katie.
Union paid tribute to Keys in a gorgeous, makeup-free Snapchat in October 2016.
Kunis made waves when she posed makeup-free for Glamour’s August 2016 issue.
“The Voice” coach and singer ditched her typical bold red lip and striking makeup for a beautifully bare-faced selfie in May 2016.
CONVERSATIONS