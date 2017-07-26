HUFFPOST FINDS
This $8 Amazon Find Will Get You All Of The Compliments

Better yet, it's the most practical $8 you'll spend all summer.

By Brittany Nims
Parisian-style net bags are a lightweight, eco-friendly choice for market trips and grocery runs. 

The biggest trend in bags right now? Nothing but net.

Specifically, Parisian-style, French-market net bags are replacing tote bags as the lightweight, go-to summer bag for trips to the farmers’ market or fast grocery runs. It’s no surprise given their versatility, durability, and 100-percent cotton, eco-friendly design. And did we mention they’re machine washable?

But, perhaps the best thing about these bags is their price. They’re a steal on Amazon right now, where they’re on sale for only $8

Though Instagram and Pinterest might have you believe net bags are basically only used for baguette, bouquet and fruit purchases, their ultra-stretchy design means they’re as versatile as they are stylish. 

Carry your yoga mat and water bottle in it to a Saturday morning class, or toss a small coin purse into the bottom of it for loose change, keys and chap stick, and it’s a casual day bag.

However you choose to use it, it’ll probably be the most practical $8 you’ve spent all summer

