This $8 Amazon Find Will Get You All Of The Compliments

The biggest trend in bags right now? Nothing but net.

Specifically, Parisian-style, French-market net bags are replacing tote bags as the lightweight, go-to summer bag for trips to the farmers’ market or fast grocery runs. It’s no surprise given their versatility, durability, and 100-percent cotton, eco-friendly design. And did we mention they’re machine washable?

But, perhaps the best thing about these bags is their price. They’re a steal on Amazon right now, where they’re on sale for only $8.

Carry your yoga mat and water bottle in it to a Saturday morning class, or toss a small coin purse into the bottom of it for loose change, keys and chap stick, and it’s a casual day bag.

However you choose to use it, it’ll probably be the most practical $8 you’ve spent all summer.

