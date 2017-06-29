Part 2: Stress? Anxiety? This does not have to be YOUR PROBLEM! The 7 Steps to follow to Reprogram Your Subconscious & Have a Life of SUCCESS!

…Go on… No! Learn! NO!

Learn to: please others, what is good, what is right - according to the society in which you live.

Here is where what you have been taught overwhelms the right hemisphere of your brain, your subconscious and its values… The statements that have continually been repeated… Forgetting what it is like to protect yourself, so that you do not suffer, and do not feel punished.

All of the emotions and sensations that gave you joy, a sense of lightness, fullness and freedom, are forgotten – they become strangers ... and STRESS begins!

You start experiencing anxiety more and more… Children are subjected to ‘performance anxiety’ from a very early age – even when they are at primary school.

We do not talk of the many adolescent boys and girls I have helped… Helped ease off the weight and superstructure that has been imposed on them; by: parents, teachers and schools; or what they are beginning to believe to be their personal need. More and more people feel they must demonstrate… produce… perform… in ALL areas of their life to be considered.

How can you overcome stress and anxiety?

With deep relaxation, regressive hypnosis and hypno-coaching – which assists in bringing your attention back to the emotional part within you. Returning to the subconscious, to rediscover that sense of pleasure in doing things, rediscovering their true nature - the one that is sacredly different in each of us.

By rediscovering true personalities and personal inclinations, provides you with space and value...

Stress and anxiety disappear almost instantly - especially if the external environment is neutralized by supporting the new, real personal mental programs; and not those which have been overwhelming provided by others: parents, teachers, grandparents, friends or structures.

What we really want

The last teenager I helped was attending a classical high school, because it is more formative, according to a benevolent part of the world.

Unfortunately, anxiety and stress were ruining the most beautiful years of this magnificent girl and Elizabeth was closing herself off from the world: she did not go out with her friends anymore; outcomes at school, especially in maths, were giving her profound insecurity and discomfort – a sense of not being good enough.

Fortunately, she had the support of a mother, who though she believed she did her best to direct her daughter to be more powerful; she instead captured her suffering.

What is happening less and less today

Via Hypno-Coaching and the Subconscious Rapid Reprogram Method I use, you are immediately able to get to the cause of your problems; and modify the subconscious programs that generated the problems within you. The knowledge that you are able to reach these answers quickly was of hug benefit to Elizabeth!

The beautiful Elizabeth found her smile… she rediscovered her talent for creativity and art!

She changed high school, and enrolled in a different school; and is now a happy girl who is stress FREE! She has confidence in herself again, she goes out with her friends, and she has even started to gain a better understanding in her math classes.

This is just a small story about a teenage client who has found her way...

I could tell you a lot of stories about adults: managers, leaders and women – who have finally started to recognize themselves.